Rajinikanth starrer Kaala postponed, to hit screens on June 7

Kaala stars Rajinikanth, Nana Patekar, Huma Qureshi and Pankaj Tripathi among others. Kaala stars Rajinikanth, Nana Patekar, Huma Qureshi and Pankaj Tripathi among others.

The makers of Kaala on Friday announced the new release date of the Rajinikanth starrer. Kaala, which was previously scheduled to release on April 27, will now hit screens on June 7, 2018.

Dhanush, who has turned producer once again with Kaala, took to Twitter to announce the new release date. He wrote, “Happy to announce that Superstar’s #kaala will release on June 7th in all languages worldwide. #makewayfortheking #thalaivar”

Kaala is written and directed by Pa Ranjith and is produced by Dhanush’s Wunderbar Films. The film also stars Nana Patekar, Samuthirakani, Eswari Rao, Huma Qureshi, Anjali Patil, Sukanya, Aravind Akash, Sayaji Shinde, Ravi Kale, Pankaj Tripathi, Dhileepan, Yatin Karyekar and Sakshi Agarwal.

In Kaala, Rajinikanth plays a righteous gangster in Mumbai’s Dharavi slums. The teaser of Kaala, released on March 1, was replete with swag, punch dialogues, action, unbridled energy and slow-motion sequences. In short, pretty much everything we have come to expect from a Rajinikanth starrer.

Kaala is director Pa Ranjith’s second consecutive outing with Rajinikanth after blockbuster Kabali. The upcoming gangster drama will also mark the first collaboration of Dhanush with his superstar father-in-law.

The announcement of Kaala’s new release date comes after the Tamil Film Producer Council recently called off its 47-day long strike and shutdown, allowing for new films to see the light of day. The Karthik Subbaraj directorial Mercury, starring Prabhudheva, Sananth Reddy, Indhuja, Deepak Paramesh, Shashank Purushotham, Anish Padmanabhan and Gajaraj, was the first film to hit the screens after the strike.

