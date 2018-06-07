Kaala movie release live updates: Review, audience reaction and more

Kaala movie release live: The Rajinikanth starrer is finally in theatres. Kaala movie release live: The Rajinikanth starrer is finally in theatres.

The wait is over. Superstar Rajinikanth today returned to cinema halls with Kaala, a gangster flick set in the backdrop of Mumbai’s Dharavi. This is the second consecutive outing of director Pa Ranjith with the Thalaivar after 2016’s Kabali. The film has had to deal with several issues in the run-up to its release. As a matter of fact, it has been jumping one controversy to the next, since the day the filmmakers began filming it in Mumbai.

The major problem that Kaala faced was in Karnataka, where Rajinikanth had garnered the ire of pro-Kannada activists with his pro-Tamil Nadu stance on the contentious Cauvery water issue.

Kaala has an ensemble cast including Rajinikanth, Nana Patekar, Huma Qureshi and Easwari Rao among others. And it is produced on a budget of Rs 140 crore by actor-filmmaker Dhanush.