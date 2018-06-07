Kaala movie release live updates: Review, audience reaction and more

The wait is over. Superstar Rajinikanth today returned to cinema halls with Kaala, a gangster flick set in the backdrop of Mumbai’s Dharavi. This is the second consecutive outing of director Pa Ranjith with the Thalaivar after 2016’s Kabali. The film has had to deal with several issues in the run-up to its release. As a matter of fact, it has been jumping one controversy to the next, since the day the filmmakers began filming it in Mumbai.
The major problem that Kaala faced was in Karnataka, where Rajinikanth had garnered the ire of pro-Kannada activists with his pro-Tamil Nadu stance on the contentious Cauvery water issue.
Kaala has an ensemble cast including Rajinikanth, Nana Patekar, Huma Qureshi and Easwari Rao among others. And it is produced on a budget of Rs 140 crore by actor-filmmaker Dhanush.
According to andhraboxoffice.com, the film has earned Rs 60 crores by selling its theatrical rights in Tamil Nadu, arguably the biggest centre for Rajinikanth. While the film has received Rs 33 crore in the AP/Nizam region, it has fetched a price of Rs 10 crore in Kerala. With Rs 7 crore from rest of India and Rs 45 crore from foreign centres, the theatrical earning tallies up to Rs 155 crore approx. Add Rs 70 crores from broadcast rights and Rs 5 crores from music rights, the pre-release earnings stands at Rs 230 crore.
“Kaala is a commercial film for sure but it will talk about people's problems. Rajini sir's voice is powerful. It had to be used for something productive. Especially now that I have gotten a second chance. I see this film as a small step in creating an equal space where we respect and treat each other with humanity,” said Kaala director Pa Ranjith.
"Kaala has politics but it's not a political film. After Malaysia, I suggested doing a film on the people in Dharavi. Ranjith went to Mumbai for three months and came back with Kaala. I told Ranjith that Kabali was Ranjith's film, but this should be his and my film as well.” said Rajinikanth.
1. Action sequences
Earlier, a small snippet of Rajinikanth shooting for an action sequence in a burning warehouse went viral. The superstar is said to have shot for the action sequences himself and the small video gave us a peek into the rage Rajinikanth brings on screen. Is there a better way to appreciate action than watching it on the big screen?
2. The colours and hues of Dharavi
Kaala was extensively shot in a sprawling set erected in Chennai to recreate the famous slums of Dharavi. From the sneak peaks we have had with the promotional material and the making video, the set is expected to be one of the highlights of the film. About 80 percent of the film is said to have been shot in sets.
3. Santhosh Narayanan
Orchestrating music for Rajinikanth for the second time, Santhosh Narayanan has given us an album that has broken all stereotypes about the kind of music a Rajinikanth film should have. With several rap pieces and songs written to the scene, Santhosh’s work will add more value to the visuals on screen.
4. Pa Ranjith
After Kabali, Pa Ranjith is directing Rajinikanth for the second time. The expectations have rocketed sky high as the film has the strong, clear political voice of Pa Ranjith with the face of Superstar who has plunged into state politics. The film talks about the importance of ownership of land and the effect it has on the social hierarchy. Pa Ranjith is sure to give us a revolution on screen.
5. Superstar Rajinikanth
Last but not the least, we have Superstar Rajinikanth as Karikaalan - the gangster, protector of his community. An actor with an electrifying screen presence, Rajini’s years on celluloid hasn’t eroded his charisma at all. Mouthing fiery dialogues, bashing the bad guys -- Kaala is going to bring about a revolution on screen, one that you wouldn’t want to miss witnessing.