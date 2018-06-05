Rajinikanth: Kaala will not face issues in Karnataka, people want to watch it

Rajinikanth’s Kaala will hit the screens on June 7. Rajinikanth’s Kaala will hit the screens on June 7.

As Rajinikanth’s film Kaala is facing an imminent ban in Karnataka, the Superstar has confidently stated that the film will not have issues in the state. He further took on allegations of people opting to not screen the movie by saying that the audience definitely wants to see it. “I don’t think Kaala will face any issues in Karnataka. Not just Tamil people in Karnataka, but people who speak other languages also wish to watch the movie. I believe Karnataka government will provide adequate protection to the theatres and audience,” he said meeting the press on Monday in Chennai.

Earlier the vice president of Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce had stated that they aren’t against the release of Kaala. “When distributors are not ready to bring Kaala to Karnataka and exhibitors are not ready to screen it here what can we do. We held a meeting with distributors and exhibitors asking them to screen Kaala. But they refused, fearing a backlash from pro-Kannada groups. We even tried to convince pro-Kannada activists in vain,” said Umesh Banakar.

But now, actor-producer Dhanush who is bankrolling Kaala has sought the courts to intervene and resolve the situation. Dhanush has filed a writ seeking the court to direct the state and the film chamber to allow the smooth release of the film. The plea also sought security for movie-goers, directors, producers and the cast of Kaala at theatres in Karnataka.

While Prakash Raj has spoken in favour of the film, Kamal Haasan has received flak for not actively speaking up for Kaala’s release. Kamal who met Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy on Monday said that they did not discuss the controversy around Kaala at all. “Not a word was spoken about that. There are film chambers and business community who will take care of it (Kaala issue). And we (Kumaraswamy and Kamal) will see that good relationship exists between both the states. This is more important than movies if you ask me.” Notably, Rajini had backed Kamal when his film Vishwaroopam faced a ban in Tamil Nadu due to protesting Muslim groups.

Helmed by Pa Ranjith, Kaala will hit the screens on June 7.

