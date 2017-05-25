Rajinikanth’s Kaala Karikaalan first look: Thalaivar is the God of all that he surveys. See photo

Superstar Rajinikanth looks like he is here to rule in the first look of Kaala Karikaalan. Superstar Rajinikanth looks like he is here to rule in the first look of Kaala Karikaalan.

Superstar Rajinikanth’s upcoming film Kaala Karikaalan directed Pa. Ranjith is a gangster drama. After Kabali, the actor-director duo have come together again for this film produced by Thalaivar’s son-in-law Dhanush’s banner, Wunderbar Studios. The film has already created a buzz after the first poster was released and title has also piqued the interest of fans who have come to follow Pa. Ranjith’s work religiously. Set in Mumbai, Kaala Karikaalan could be about a man hailing from Thirunelveli from the title of the film. After all, Pa Ranjith’s titles have always been well thought-out, to provide one a look into the plot of the film itself.

Here we go !! The biggest of them all .. #superstar Rajinikanth’s #kaala first look pic.twitter.com/G9T6r3JtiS — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) May 25, 2017

The first look features superstar two avatars. One is intense, and Rajinikanth has retained his beard and it looks somewhat similar to Kabali. Only the man has replaced his stylish suits with what is popularly known as ‘kaavi’ (the orange colour) veshti. The man sitting on the hood of his car with an arrogant smile with the slums of Mumbai in the background has nailed it. After seeing this, fans on social media have gone gaga over the new film.

Pa. Ranjith is known for breaking stereotypes and making strong political statements with his film. Madras was about the blue collar population from North Chennai. Kabali, a name that is stereotyped to belong to a man from the lower class was a film about a leader, who worked for the good of Tamil people in Malaysia, and now Kaala Karikalan. For the uninitiated, Kaala is a deity in Thirunelvi. Yama, the lord of death is worshipped in parts of this town. It is also believed that the many Tamils who are living in Mumbai hail from this part of the town. Since, the release of the title, fans have been coming up with their own theories about why this title was chosen. Interestingly, Haji Mastan, the man who many speculations claimed were the inspiration for this film hails from Panaikulam, Ramanathapuram district. Of course, the filmmakers denied these claims and said that the film is a fictional story.

Pa. Ranjith, however, told The Hindu (Tamil) that the title Kaala is ‘Kaalan’ or Yama. Also, Karikaalan is shortened and is referred to as Kaalan. Pa. Ranjith who is pro Dalit has always dealt well when it comes to shades of grey and breaking stereotypes. He did that with Attakathi as well. So, it is safe to assume that Rajinikanth is going to play a strong character with many faults. And, this could also mean that he might be a don, but he is going to be loved by his people.

​The film’s music will be composed by Santhosh Narayanan, who also scored the music for Kabali. ​

