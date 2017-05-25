Rajinikanth’s Kaala Karikaalan: Dhanush announces Thalaivar 164 first look out today

The first look of Rajinikanth ‘s Kaala Karikaalan will be revealed on Thursday. The first look of Rajinikanth ‘s Kaala Karikaalan will be revealed on Thursday.

As Dhanush himself states, “It can’t get bigger than this.” Rajinikanth 164 is one of the most expected films of superstar Rajinikanth after Shankar’s 2.0. This is the first time that the father-in-law and son-in-law will be seen working together on a project, but the excitement over this film comes from the fact that Rajinikanth is working with Pa. Ranjith again after Kabali. The title of the film and the first poster came out on Thursday morning. Kaala Karikaalan, the title of the film, has already become a trending hashtag online.

The producer, Dhanush tweeted just hours after the release of the poster that the first look of the film will also be released on Thursday at 6 pm. He tweeted, “#kaala first look today evening at 6 pm. #makewayfortheking.” The film is produced under Wunderbar Studios, and the music for the film is being composed by Santhosh Narayan who had earlier worked with Pa Ranjith in Kabali as well. The track “Neruppu Da” became on the top chartbusters then.

Also read | Rajinikanth film Kaala Karikaalan poster: Dhanush reveals first look of Thalaivar’s gangster drama, see photos

Though initially speculations were rife that the film was about Haji Mastan, the producers had announced that it was not inspired in anyway by Haji Mastan after a suit was filed by his adopted son. However, the film is a gangster flick. Kaala Karikaalan is also being made in Hindi and Telugu, the posters for which had also revealed this morning. Rajinikanth, on the other hand, is expecting the release of his film 2.0 directed by Shankar early next year.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd