Rajinikanth’s Kaala in trouble due to ongoing TPFC strike

Rajinikanth’s Kaala is waiting for censor board clearance Rajinikanth’s Kaala is waiting for censor board clearance

The ongoing strike of the Tamil film industry, spearheaded by the Tamil Film Producers’ Council (TFPC) is posing challenges to the producers of Kaala, starring Superstar Rajinikanth, to secure the clearance certificate from the censor board for its theatrical release.

The producers’ council has to provide a No Objection Certificate (NOC) to the makers of Kaala to enable them to go ahead with the censor board formalities. However, the association has stopped giving the NOC to films reportedly from March 16. The industry standoff is very likely to affect the release date of Kaala as once the strike is called off, the films will be allowed to release only based on the date they were certified by the censor board.

The producers of Kaala, however, are very determined to release the film in cinemas worldwide on April 27 as announced earlier. The filmmakers have also moved the South Indian Film Chamber of Commerce requesting the NOC for the censor board procedure and permission to start the promotion of the film. The film chamber is expected to respond to the requests by the makers of Kaala by end of this week.

When the speculations were rife about the possibility of Kaala getting postponed due to the strike, the producers were quick to issue a clarification. “@LycaProductions has not conveyed anything to anyone regarding #Kaala release date. We are not responsible for any statements arising on release date speculations,” tweeted Lyca Productions.

On Sunday, TFPC president and actor Vishal met Rajinikanth to brief him on the protest, which has brought the film industry in the state to a standstill since March 1. “Rajini sir had asked us to ensure that the workers and labour shouldn’t be affected diversely by any decision. He further implored to seek a solution at the earliest,” said Vishal after his meeting with the Superstar.

After returning from his week-long spiritual pilgrimage to the Himalayas, Rajinikanth had said he never advocates stoppage of work for any reason, while requesting the stakeholders to fund a solution to it very soon.

Kaala is produced by Dhanush’s Wunderbar Films and it boasts an ensemble star cast. Actors Nana Patekar, Huma Qureshi, Samuthirakani, Pankaj Tripathi, Easwari Rao and others play important roles.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd