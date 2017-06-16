Rajinikanth’s Kaala has this actor playing Shivaji Rao Gaekwad

Aravind Aakash joins Rajinikanth’s Kaala star cast Aravind Aakash joins Rajinikanth’s Kaala star cast

It’s a dream come true moment for everybody in the Indian film industry when they get an opportunity to work and rub shoulders with superstar Rajinikanth in a film. Aravind Aakash is currently on cloud nine after he bagged a role in Rajinikanth’s upcoming film Kaala. What’s more, he will be playing a Marathi police officer called Shivaji Rao Gaekwad. And the actor considers the opportunity as the high point of his career.

Rajinikanth was born as Shivaji Rao Gaekwad in a Marathi family. “It obviously feels so great. Like everyone, even I had a dream to act with Rajinikanth sir. Very happy that my wish has come true. It is even more special for someone like me who came to the industry without any background. I consider this as a recognition for whatever hard work I have put in my profession. I have never given any interviews before Kaala because I have always had that feeling that I have not achieved anything in life. But now, finally, I feel I have made a mark for myself,” he was quoted as saying in a Behindwoods report.

It’s worth noting that Aravind had worked as one of the background dancers in Rajinikanth’s Arunachalam, that came out in 1997. And it looks like the life has come a full circle for Aravind as he will be playing a pivotal role in the Rajinikanth film now.

The filmmakers recently wrapped up the first schedule of Kaala in Mumbai, where they shot a few important scenes, a song sequence including Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in various parts of Mumbai. The second schedule got underway in Chennai, where they have erected a grand replica of Dharavi in EVP Film City reportedly at a cost of Rs 5 crore. Aravind has started shooting for the film, while Rajinikanth is yet to join the sets in Chennai. Aravind is well-known for his role in Chennai 28.

According to reports, Pa Ranjith has named one of the characters in the film as ‘Beemji’, which is the name of the director’s Twitter handle too. Ranjith is one of the few lucky directors who has had the opportunity to direct Rajinikanth in his back-to-back films.

Ranjith is expected to wrap up the shoot by October and release it by December just before Rajinikanth’s 2.0, co-starring Akshay Kumar. Kaala has a huge star cast including Nana Patekar, Huma Qureshi, Samuthirakani, Pankaj Tripathi among others. Senior actor Easwari Rao will be playing Rajinikanth’s wife in the film. It has music by Santhosh Narayanan and is bankrolled by Dhanush’s Wunderbar Films.

