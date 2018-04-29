Kaala: Grand audio launch for Rajinikanth’s film in Chennai

Rajinikanth starrer Kaala’s music will release on May 9. Rajinikanth starrer Kaala’s music will release on May 9.

A grand audio launch event for upcoming gangster flick Kaala will be held in Chennai after Superstar Rajinikanth returns from the United States. His star son-in-law Dhanush, who has also bankrolled the film, announced that the film’s music will release on May 9. “Wunderbar films presents, Superstar’s #kaalaa audio will release on #may9th … get ready to celebrate thalaivars swag with Santosh narayanan’s stylish music,” Dhanush wrote on his Twitter page.

Kaala is composer Santhosh Narayanan’s third collaboration with director Pa Ranjith. He has also scored music for the director’s previous film Kabali, which also had Rajinikanth in the lead.

It may be recalled that the makers of Kabali released the film’s music in a low-key affair as Rajinikanth was in the United States, where he was reportedly ‘holidaying.’

This time it will be different as Rajinikanth will be back in time to attend the audio function of Kaala. “#Kaala audio will be launched on the 9th of May. We want to make you all a part of the album and will have some very special announcements to be made very shortly. Thank you all so much for the love and energy !(sic),” Santhosh tweeted.

Wunderbar films presents, Superstar’s #kaalaa audio will release on #may9th … get ready to celebrate thalaivars swag with Santosh narayanan’s stylish music. pic.twitter.com/FbrRwFmtng — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) April 28, 2018

#Kaala from June 7 ! I am very eager to share the music of this gem of a movie. Will update details very soon . Thank you dear @rajinikanth , @dhanushkraja and @beemji for giving me all the space to express myself musically. pic.twitter.com/ma5JHtST1c — Santhosh Narayanan (@Music_Santhosh) April 20, 2018

#Kaala audio will be launched on the 9th of May . We want to make you all a part of the album and will have some very special announcements to be made very shortly. Thank you all so much for the love and energy ! pic.twitter.com/MPr0JKjItF — Santhosh Narayanan (@Music_Santhosh) April 28, 2018

Earlier this week, Rajinikanth went to the United States for a regular medical check-up. The pictures showing 67-year-old Superstar dressed in tracks coupled with sunglasses and riding the subway went viral on social media.

Kaala was supposed to hit the screens on April 27. However, it was postponed due to the strike in the Tamil film industry, that lasted for 48 days.

In Kaala, Rajinikanth plays a Tamil gangster lording over Mumbai’s Dharavi. It boasts of an ensemble cast including Nana Patekar, Huma Qureshi, Samuthirakani and Pankaj Tripathi among others.

As he awaits the release of Kaala and 2.0, Rajinikanth has also signed his next film with young film director Karthik Subbaraj. The untitled project will be bankrolled by Sun Pictures, which had produced his 2010 blockbuster Enthiran.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd