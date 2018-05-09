Follow Us:
Wednesday, May 09, 2018
Rajinikanth movie Kaala audio launch LIVE UPDATES

Rajinikanth movie Kaala audio launch live updates: Want to know what's happening at the audio launch of Kaala? Follow our live blog for all the latest updates from the star-studded event.

Written by Ashameera Aiyappan | Chennai | Updated: May 9, 2018 8:21:30 pm
Kaala audio Rajinikanth movie Kaala audio launch: The Pa Ranjith film will hit screens on June 7.

The audio launch of Superstar Rajinikanth’s Kaala is being held in Chennai. The event at Chennai’s YMCA ground is the first big event of the season post the strike. The Kaala music album has been composed by Santhosh Narayanan. Helmed by Pa Ranjith, Kaala also features Human Qureshi, Nana Patekar, Pankaj Tripathi, Anjali Patil and Easwari Rao among others. There are also strong speculations that Rajinikanth would make an important announcement at the music launch event. With Dhanush and Lyca Productions backing Kaala, the event is expected to be a glitzy affair.

A single from the album “Semma Weightu” was earlier unveiled amid much fanfare. The rest of the album was made available on digital streaming platforms from May 9.

Rajinikanth movie Kaala audio launch live updates: Follow all the live updates on the audio launch of Superstar Rajinikanth starrer Kaala.

    20:21 (IST) 09 May 2018
    Shankar Mahadevan regales audience

    Shankar Mahadevan takes the stage and performs Thanga Sela.

    20:17 (IST) 09 May 2018
    Dopeadelicz takes the stage

    Rap crew Dopeadelicz perfoms Poraaduvom.

    20:14 (IST) 09 May 2018
    Next up is Kannamma

    Singers Anathu and Dhee perform Kannamma. Santhosh is playing the piano.

    20:09 (IST) 09 May 2018
    Santhosh Naryanan sings Katravai Patravai

    Santhosh Naryanan and rappers perform Katravai Patravai.

    20:01 (IST) 09 May 2018
    19:58 (IST) 09 May 2018
    Santhosh Naryanan performs

    Santhosh Naryanan performs Kaala song Nikkal Nikkal. Rappers and parayatam artists along with singers take the stage.

    19:50 (IST) 09 May 2018
    Dopeadelicz in Kaala

    Dopeadelicz, the rap crew who have performed in Kaala, are actually from Dharavi. It is their first film.

    19:48 (IST) 09 May 2018
    Sound designer Ruban on Kaala

    This is a dynamic and historical film. Every single person who has worked in the film has been an inspiration. This isn't just a film. It is a voice that will break several disparities in Tamil cinema.

    19:42 (IST) 09 May 2018
    Kaala art director Ramalingam on Rajinikanth

    I am fan of Rajinikanth from the age of 3. I was part of his fan association. If I am here, it is because of him. I have designed my life after him. I have to thank nature and Pa Ranjith for this opportunity to work and travel with him -- as a fan. From a corner of Tamil Nadu to work with him is a huge thing. 80 percent of the shoot has been done in the set. It's amazing that I have gotten the opportunity to design such a massive set for such an important film.

    19:39 (IST) 09 May 2018
    The making of Kaala's Dharavi set

    The Dharavi set used in the film was built in Chennai from scratch. It was built by art director Ramalingam who has worked earlier with Kaala director Pa Ranjith.

    19:31 (IST) 09 May 2018
    19:30 (IST) 09 May 2018
    The performances begin

    Choreographer Sandy, who has also worked in Kaala, dances to Semma Weightu on stage.

    19:19 (IST) 09 May 2018
    19:17 (IST) 09 May 2018
    Kalaa music director Santhosh Narayanan is here
    19:10 (IST) 09 May 2018
    Meena and daughter Nainika grace Kaala audio launch
    19:06 (IST) 09 May 2018
    Rajinikanth arrives

    Rajinikanth arrives at the venue. He is wearing a black shirt.

    19:04 (IST) 09 May 2018
    Raju Mahalingam makes an appearance

    Lyca's former creative head Raju Mahalingam is present at Kaala audio launch. Pa Ranjith arrives at the venue.

    19:01 (IST) 09 May 2018
    Rajinikanth's family descends at Kaala audio launch

    Dhanush and Aishwarya Rajinikanth arrive at the venue. Latha and Soundarya Rajinikanth are also here. We haven't gotten a glimpse of Rajinikanth yet.

    18:56 (IST) 09 May 2018
    The stage is set

    The stage right now. The Kaala jeep is there.

    Initially scheduled for summer, the Tamil Film Producer Council Strike led to the delay in Kaala's release. Kaala, starring Rajinikanth, Nana Patekar, Samuthirakani, Dev Patel, Aruldoss, Eswari Rao and Huma Qureshi among others, will now hit the screens on June 7. The film has, reportedly, obtained a U/A certificate with 14 cuts.

