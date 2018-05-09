Rajinikanth movie Kaala audio launch LIVE UPDATES

Rajinikanth movie Kaala audio launch: The Pa Ranjith film will hit screens on June 7. Rajinikanth movie Kaala audio launch: The Pa Ranjith film will hit screens on June 7.

The audio launch of Superstar Rajinikanth’s Kaala is being held in Chennai. The event at Chennai’s YMCA ground is the first big event of the season post the strike. The Kaala music album has been composed by Santhosh Narayanan. Helmed by Pa Ranjith, Kaala also features Human Qureshi, Nana Patekar, Pankaj Tripathi, Anjali Patil and Easwari Rao among others. There are also strong speculations that Rajinikanth would make an important announcement at the music launch event. With Dhanush and Lyca Productions backing Kaala, the event is expected to be a glitzy affair.

A single from the album “Semma Weightu” was earlier unveiled amid much fanfare. The rest of the album was made available on digital streaming platforms from May 9.