Rajinikanth movie Kaala audio launch LIVE UPDATES

The audio launch of Superstar Rajinikanth’s Kaala is being held in Chennai. The event at Chennai’s YMCA ground is the first big event of the season post the strike. The Kaala music album has been composed by Santhosh Narayanan. Helmed by Pa Ranjith, Kaala also features Human Qureshi, Nana Patekar, Pankaj Tripathi, Anjali Patil and Easwari Rao among others. There are also strong speculations that Rajinikanth would make an important announcement at the music launch event. With Dhanush and Lyca Productions backing Kaala, the event is expected to be a glitzy affair.
A single from the album “Semma Weightu” was earlier unveiled amid much fanfare. The rest of the album was made available on digital streaming platforms from May 9.
Highlights
Shankar Mahadevan takes the stage and performs Thanga Sela.
Rap crew Dopeadelicz perfoms Poraaduvom.
Singers Anathu and Dhee perform Kannamma. Santhosh is playing the piano.
Santhosh Naryanan and rappers perform Katravai Patravai.
Santhosh Naryanan performs Kaala song Nikkal Nikkal. Rappers and parayatam artists along with singers take the stage.
Dopeadelicz, the rap crew who have performed in Kaala, are actually from Dharavi. It is their first film.
This is a dynamic and historical film. Every single person who has worked in the film has been an inspiration. This isn't just a film. It is a voice that will break several disparities in Tamil cinema.
I am fan of Rajinikanth from the age of 3. I was part of his fan association. If I am here, it is because of him. I have designed my life after him. I have to thank nature and Pa Ranjith for this opportunity to work and travel with him -- as a fan. From a corner of Tamil Nadu to work with him is a huge thing. 80 percent of the shoot has been done in the set. It's amazing that I have gotten the opportunity to design such a massive set for such an important film.
The Dharavi set used in the film was built in Chennai from scratch. It was built by art director Ramalingam who has worked earlier with Kaala director Pa Ranjith.
Choreographer Sandy, who has also worked in Kaala, dances to Semma Weightu on stage.
Rajinikanth arrives at the venue. He is wearing a black shirt.
Lyca's former creative head Raju Mahalingam is present at Kaala audio launch. Pa Ranjith arrives at the venue.
Dhanush and Aishwarya Rajinikanth arrive at the venue. Latha and Soundarya Rajinikanth are also here. We haven't gotten a glimpse of Rajinikanth yet.
The stage right now. The Kaala jeep is there.