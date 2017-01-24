Rajinikanth is like my father, Dhanush is my inspiration: Kaabil actor Hrithik Roshan

Kaabil actor Hrithik Roshan talks about Rajinikanth and Dhanush Kaabil actor Hrithik Roshan talks about Rajinikanth and Dhanush

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan, who is gearing up for the release of his new film Kaabil, has recalled his experience of working with superstar Rajinikanth as a child actor. He also said that he has a screenshot of the Thalaivar’s long message in which he had praised the trailer of his upcoming film and that it is so close to his heart.

“To get appreciation from a star like him (Rajinikanth) is very special and close to my heart and I shall savour his words,” he said according to Behindwoods.

When filmmaker Rakesh Roshan had phoned Rajinikanth on December 12 last year to wish him on his birthday, the latter had said he was eager to watch the film while appreciating Hrithik’s performance in the trailer. The Roshans even said that they were planning a special screening of the film for the south Indian movie icon.

At the age of 12, Hrithik made his acting debut with 1986 film Bhagawan Dada alongside Rajinikanth. The film was directed by Hrithik’s maternal grandfather J Om Prakash.

Describing it was an honour to debut alongside the Thalivar, Hrithik said, “Even though we had to go for retakes for my faults back then, he used to tell me it was his fault and took the blame to inspire me for the retake shot. He was like a father, a guide and also a friend to me. He is someone who treats youngsters and elders equally and gives everyone their due respect.”

While talking about Dhanush, Rajinikanth’s son-in-law, Hrithik described him as a source of inspiration. “He is my greatest source of inspiration. I really love his work. In Kollywood, they respect an artist or technician not just for the work he’s done, but for how well he has done, I love that and I respect that,” he was quoted in a Behindwoods report.

Kaabil, meanwhile, has received a positive word-of-mouth publicity from the celebrities, who got to watch the special screening of the revenge drama. The dubbed Tamil and Telugu versions of the film titled Balam will also release along with its original Hindi version

Hrithik’s Kaabil is releasing on Wednesday along with Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees. The biggest box office clash of 2017, has caused discontent between Bollywood stars. And the Roshans did not mince words while expressing their feelings about the box office rivalry.

