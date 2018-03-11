Rajinikanth reaches Himalayas, says won’t talk about politics on his pilgrimage

Rajinikanth will next travel to Rishikesh. Rajinikanth will next travel to Rishikesh.

Superstar Rajinikanth, who left on Saturday to Himalayas for his annual pilgrimage, has said that he will not talk politics on his spiritual tour. Rajinikanth was recently criticised heavily for not commenting upon the state of women’s safety in Tamil Nadu. The debate has gained much momentum after a college girl Ashwini was stabbed to death in front of her college by her alleged stalker. Rajini who met reporters at the airport before he left did not comment on the issue which has led to severe criticism. He also offered prayers at the Baijnath Temple In Himachal Pradesh.

Rajinikanth reached the Shivkhori cave shrine in Reasi on Sunday. After offering his prayers, Rajinikanth has said that his next stop will be Rishikesh. Speaking to reporters there, he said, “I am a spiritual person. From here I will go to Rishikesh. When I will enter politics, I will answer all the political questions.” He also added that “his tour was calm and divine.”

After making his official announcement on December 31, Rajini recently made his first political speech at the function of a private university recently. The actor had claimed that he sought to fill the leadership vaccum in the state. Referring to MGR’s leadership, Rajini said that he could revive MGR’s people-centric governance.

It is a custom for Rajinikanth to make a trip to the Himalayas before momentous occasions. The actor is expected to make several political announcements once he is back from his week-long retreat.

