Rajinikanth heading to the US for a health check-up?

Superstar Rajinikanth, who recently went on a spiritual retreat to the Himalayas, is reportedly leaving to the United States of America soon. According to several media reports, the Superstar is heading to America for a health check-up. He will reportedly stay there for two weeks. Reports also suggest that Rajini might head back to India before the audio launch of his upcoming film Kaala.

Directed by Pa Ranjith, Kaala stars Superstar Rajinikanth as a don in the slums of Mumbai. Apart from Rajini, the film also stars Nana Patekar, Samuthirakani, Huma Qureshi and Easwari Rao in important roles. Kaala is said to have strong political overtones, revamping Rajini’s image on-screen. Produced by Dhanush’s production house Wunderbar Studios, Kaala is set to release on June 7.

So happy!! Thalaivar watched #Mercury and loved it… He met the team , appreciated every aspect of the film and said it’s “Super Padam”…. Great to hear these words from #Superstar #Rajinikanth himself…….

Thanks a lot Thalaivaaa….. 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/6bnFseiN15 — karthik subbaraj (@karthiksubbaraj) April 22, 2018

On the other hand, Rajinikanth is also expecting the release of his most ambitious project 2.0. Helmed by Shankar, the film is the costliest project yet to be made in India. Apart from 2.0 and Kaala, Rajini will also star in Karthik Subbaraj’s next film. The project will be bankrolled by Sun Pictures with Anirudh Ravichander in charge of the music. Rajini who has been appreciative of the young filmmaker’s skill praised Karthik Subbaraj’s latest film Mercury. Taking to Twitter to express his happiness, Karthik tweeted, “So happy!! Thalaivar watched #Mercury and loved it… He met the team, appreciated every aspect of the film and said it’s “Super Padam”… Great to hear these words from #Superstar #Rajinikanth himself……. Thanks a lot, Thalaivaaa….. 🙏🙏 (sic).”

