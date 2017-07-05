Rajinikanth follows Kamal Haasan, speaks up for the film fraternity against tax additional to GST

Rajinikanth shows support to the film fraternity and urges the government to not levy entertainment tax over GST. Rajinikanth shows support to the film fraternity and urges the government to not levy entertainment tax over GST.

Rajinikanth took to his official Twitter handle to voice his support for the film fraternity. In a move against the tax additional to GST that is being levied, theatres in the state shut down on July 3. On Wednesday, after three days of the cinema halls being shut, the government of TN is yet to respond, and superstar Rajinikanth urged a solution to the problem. He wrote, “Keeping in mind the livelihood of Lakhs of people in the tamil film industry, I sincerely request the TN GOVT to seriously consider our plea.”

This comes after Kamal Haasan also expressed his frustration through a statement, in which he had said, “Filmmaking has been made difficult deliberately. There are further tortures and systemic corruption that the film Industry has to endure under this regime.” He added, “I am trying my best as any sensible individual of the industry to maintain solidarity and not play into the hands of any self serving and avaricious politician.”

Tamil Nadu is the only state that has decided to levy additional 30 percent tax, while neighbouring states Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have abstained.

In the statement, Kamal also said that the state has currently raced ahead of Bihar when it comes to corruption. “Bihar used to be the nation’s whipping boy when it came to corruption. Now, Tamil Nadu has left Bihar leagues behind. Film industry is one among the many industries asphyxiated by the prevailing systemic corruption in the state. I anticipate even stronger protests soon,” he had stated.

