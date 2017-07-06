Rajinikanth’s first selfie video in his Ferrari during US visit will give you goals, watch video

This is a still from superstar Rajinikanth’s first ever selfie video. This is a still from superstar Rajinikanth’s first ever selfie video.

Rajinikanth has stayed away from actively participating in social media and has used his official handles as a mouthpiece to voice his opinion on important issues only. However, looks like the Thalaivar has had a taste of one of the most important rituals that younger generation today follows. That is, posting selfie videos and uploading Instagram stories or Snapchat stories. No, Rajini is not on Snapchat, and it is hard for his fans to imagine him posting pictures with any of the popular filters anyway. So the video of the star riding a Ferrari and taking a selfie video came as a total surprise.

He checks with the person who is driving to make sure that the video is being recorded and gives us a glimpse of his day in the US. The Kabali star left for the United States after completing the second schedule of his upcoming movie Kaala Karikaalan in Mumbai. He is there for a routine medical check up with his daughter Aishwarya Dhanush. A source was quoted by IANS as saying, “Rajini sir left to the US with his daughter Aishwaryaa last night (Wednesday). He has gone for a regular medical check-up. They will be back in mid July.”

Watch | Rajinikanth’s videos from USA are going viral on social media

The star recently lent support to the Tamil film fraternity over the entertainment tax being levied by the government over GST. He is looking forward to the release of his film 2.0 also co-starring Akshay Kumar and Amy Jackson. The promotion for the film is underway, and the audio launch is expected to be a grand event.

