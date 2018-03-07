Rajinikanth joins Facebook and Instagram

The caption of his first Instagram post reads: “Vannakam! Vandhuten nu sollu! (Tell them that I have arrived). The caption of his first Instagram post reads: “Vannakam! Vandhuten nu sollu! (Tell them that I have arrived).

Superstar Rajinikanth has expanded his presence on social media by joining Facebook and Instagram. The first post on Thalaivar’s Instagram page is a still from his blockbuster movie Kabali. The tongue-in-cheek caption of the still reads: “Vannakam! Vandhuten nu sollu! (Tell them that I have arrived). This is Rajinikanth’s popular one-liner from the 2016 gangster drama Kabali.

The movie dialogue also assumes significance in the context of Rajinikanth’s political plunge. He had kept the world of politics and millions of fans guessing about his political entry for over two decades. Last year, he took the leap promising his fans that he will contest the next assembly elections from all seats in the state of Tamil Nadu.

Joining the popular social media networks is clearly a step towards his efforts to look more appealing to youngsters.

The official pages of Rajinikanth with verified blue tick has received about 14 thousand followers on Instagram and more than one lakh likes on Facebook at the time of writing this piece.

Rajinikanth joined social media platform Twitter in 2014.

“I decided to start with Twitter because I felt that the platform is abuzz with all the news and the trends that happen across the globe and I’m told that this is where all the best Rajini one-liners are,” Rajinikanth had said in a statement at the time.

Rajinikanth has seldom used his Twitter page to promote his movies. He only uses the micro-blogging site to share his comments and sentiments on issues of national interests.

It remains to be seen, what sort of approach will Rajinikanth and his team take in managing his new digital assets.

His onscreen and now political rival Kamal Haasan has long been on Facebook and Twitter. He is yet to join Instagram.

