Rajinikanth enters politics: Amitabh Bachchan to Kamal Haasan, film industry shares their best wishes

After pleasing his fans at the silver screen for many years, Rajinikanth is set to take the political plunge. Kamal Haasan congratulated his 'brother Rajini' for his social consciousness and political entry.

By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: December 31, 2017 11:43 am
Rajinikanth enters politics amitabh bachchan kamal hassan Actor Rajinikanth has finally announced his plans of entering politics.
It is a big day for all Rajinikanth fans. After pleasing his fans at the silver screen for many years, he is set to take the political plunge. Actor Rajinikanth has finally announced his plans of entering politics. Saying that it has become the necessity of time, Rajinikanth, who was addressing his fans at Raghavendra Mandapam in Chennai, said his new political outfit will contest independently from all 234 constituencies in the state.

The happy news definitely made all excited and thus many reactions are pouring in on social media. Not only Rajini fans but many biggies are coming up to congratulate the actor on this big move. Amitabh Bachchan tweeted, “T 2758 – My dear friend , my colleague and a humble considerate human, RAJNIKANTH, announces his decision to enter politics .. my best wishes to him for his success !!🙏🙏

Kamal Haasan also posted, “I welcome brother Rajini’s social responsibility and political entry.” He also said in an interview to ANI, “I congratulate my brother Rajini for his social consciousness and his political entry. Welcome welcome.”

Khushbu Sundar tweeted, “@superstarrajini announces his political plunge..anybody who thinks can make a difference to the ideas n has an ideology, aspires for harmonious India, feels the pain of losing secularism to communalism n dreams of a democratic India,should come to politics. #long liveDemocracy.”

See the full speech video of Thalaivar when he made the historical announcement about entering politics:

Here are the celebrities who wished Rajinikanth on his endeavour:

We too hope for a big change in politics with Rajini’s joining.

