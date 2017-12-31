Rajinikanth enters politics: Amitabh Bachchan to Kamal Haasan, film industry shares their best wishes

Actor Rajinikanth has finally announced his plans of entering politics. Actor Rajinikanth has finally announced his plans of entering politics.

After pleasing his fans at the silver screen for many years, he is set to take the political plunge. Actor Rajinikanth has finally announced his plans of entering politics. Saying that it has become the necessity of time, Rajinikanth, who was addressing his fans at Raghavendra Mandapam in Chennai, said his new political outfit will contest independently from all 234 constituencies in the state.

The happy news definitely made all excited and thus many reactions are pouring in on social media. Not only Rajini fans but many biggies are coming up to congratulate the actor on this big move. Amitabh Bachchan tweeted, “T 2758 – My dear friend , my colleague and a humble considerate human, RAJNIKANTH, announces his decision to enter politics .. my best wishes to him for his success !!🙏🙏

Kamal Haasan also posted, “I welcome brother Rajini’s social responsibility and political entry.” He also said in an interview to ANI, “I congratulate my brother Rajini for his social consciousness and his political entry. Welcome welcome.”

Khushbu Sundar tweeted, “@superstarrajini announces his political plunge..anybody who thinks can make a difference to the ideas n has an ideology, aspires for harmonious India, feels the pain of losing secularism to communalism n dreams of a democratic India,should come to politics. #long liveDemocracy.”

See the full speech video of Thalaivar when he made the historical announcement about entering politics:

Here is the full speech video of #Thalaivar @superstarrajini when he makes the historical announcement about entering politics..http://t.co/XKLJ5UkFLy — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) December 31, 2017

Here are the celebrities who wished Rajinikanth on his endeavour:

T 2758 – My dear friend , my colleague and a humble considerate human, RAJNIKANTH, announces his decision to enter politics .. my best wishes to him for his success !!🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/dByrmlZb2c — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) December 31, 2017

சகோதரர் ரஜினியின் சமூக உணர்வுக்கும் அரசியல் வருகைக்கும் வாழ்த்துக்கள். வருக வருக — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) December 31, 2017

He gave his heart & soul to his art form and people’s love made him @superstarrajini … am sure the nobility of his intention will receive as much love, as he announces his political entry. I wish you all the very best & super success sir. 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/EoG3LCmZiG — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) December 31, 2017

@superstarrajini announces his political plunge..anybody who thinks can make a difference to the ideas n has an ideology, aspires for harmonious India, feels the pain of losing secularism to communalism n dreams of a democratic India,should come to politics. #long liveDemocracy — khushbusundar (@khushsundar) December 31, 2017

Welcome to politics @superstarrajini sir! May your thoughts and decisions bring a lot of good things to the ppl of TN 😀👍🏻 #Rajinikanthpoliticalentry pic.twitter.com/MAoZ3SWMVd — J Satish Kumar (@JSKfilmcorp) December 31, 2017

Hats off to @superstarrajini for his bold and daring decision to enter the murky world of TN politics. He also made a comment that his party will be driven by “spiritual” ideology and he is not an atheist. He can make a change. pic.twitter.com/fFRoSLBklq — Sreedhar Pillai (@sri50) December 31, 2017

We too hope for a big change in politics with Rajini’s joining.

