Rajinikanth, Dhanush attend YG Mahendra’s son’s wedding; see photos

Superstar Rajinikanth attended the wedding of popular actor and dramatist YG Mahendra’s son’s wedding in Chennai on Sunday. He was accompanied by his wife Latha Rajinikanth, who is YG Mahendra’s sister-in-law. They blessed the newlywed couple Harshavardhana and Shwetha. Actor-producer Dhanush also took part in the traditional wedding ceremony along with his wife Aishwarya R Dhanush.

Mahendra has acted in more than 200 movies in a career spanning over four decades. He has also acted in several television serials and performed many stage plays. He is also the co-brother of Malayalam superstar Mohanlal. Mahendra is the nephew of late Tamil filmmaker K Balaji, who was Mohanlal’s father-in-law.

It is said Mahendra also played a vital role in convincing Latha’s parents to let Rajinikanth marry her.

On the work front, Rajinikanth has completed shooting for his most-awaited projects, 2.0 and Kaala. Both the projects are currently in the post-production.

Dhanush is bankrolling Kaala, which marks his maiden collaboration with his superstar father-in-law. On Saturday, he announced that the film will be hitting the screens worldwide on April 27, which was earlier locked for 2.0.

2.0 release has been postponed thrice so far. The filmmakers have been citing the complex nature of the special effects work. The sci-fi film, which stars Akshay Kumar as the main antagonist, has been directly shot with the latest 3D camera, which is a first for an Indian film. The usual practice is to shoot the film as 2D and convert it into the 3D format.

2.0 is directed by Shankar and has Amy Jackson as the female lead. The filmmakers are expected to issue a new release date soon.

