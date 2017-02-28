Rajinikanth’s daughter Soundarya Rajinikanth hits auto with her car, injures driver

Soundarya Rajinikanth had directed Kochadaiiyaan starring her superstar father Rajinikanth and Deepika Padukone. Soundarya Rajinikanth had directed Kochadaiiyaan starring her superstar father Rajinikanth and Deepika Padukone.

Superstar Rajinikanth’s daughter Soundarya Rajinikanth was involved in a mishap on Tuesday morning when she hit an auto-rickshaw with her car. According to reports, the stationary auto was parked on the roadside when Soundarya dashed her car into it. The accident took place in Alwarpet.

The auto driver allegedly threatened Soundarya with police action. The filmmaker alerted her brother-in-law Dhanush who rushed to the scene of the accident and spoke to the aggrieved driver, said reports. No police report was apparently filed in the incident after the actor’s intervention. He had also got injured in the mishap and had reportedly been assured medical help and repairs to his vehicle.

Soundarya had directed Kochadaiiyaan starring her superstar father and Deepika Padukone. The film was a flop and she took a break from direction after her wedding to a businessman. Soundarya filed for divorce from her husband last year. She will be directing Dhanush’s Velai Illa Pattadhari 2.

Dhanush himself is embroiled in a court case regarding his paternity claim. A couple from Tamil Nadu has moved the court, claiming to be his parents. The actor had to undergo a test to verify identification marks on his body on Tuesday. It was done to see if they match the claims of the aged couple, R Kathiresan and his wife K Meenakshi, who has alleged that they were the biological parents of the actor. Dhanush has denied the claims and said it is a bid to extract money out of him.

