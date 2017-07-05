Rajinikanth’s daughter Soundarya officially divorced from Ashwin Ramkumar

Soundarya Rajinikanth was granted divorce from former husband Ashwin Ramkumar on July 4 in Chennai. Soundarya Rajinikanth was granted divorce from former husband Ashwin Ramkumar on July 4 in Chennai.

Soundarya Rajinikanth is now officially divorced from former husband Ashwin Ramkumar after consenting for separation mutually. The two had earlier appeared in court after deciding on the terms of separation and were granted divorce on July 4 from the family court in Chennai. The two are parents to four-year-old son, Ved and have been living separately since February 2016, and filed for divorce in September 2016.

Through her official Twitter page, Soundarya had earlier said that the separation was due to irreconcilable differences. The terms of separation have not been revealed and it is also unclear as to who will be the custodian of their child. Soundarya Rajinikanth and Ashwin Ramkumar have so far not given any official statement about their divorce, which was apparently hassle free.

Soundarya is currently busy gearing up for the release of her next film Velai Illa Pattathari 2 or VIP 2 starring Dhanush, Kajol and Amala Paul in lead roles. The film is slated for release on July 28. Soundarya, who was the first Indian director to bring motion capture to the industry through her film Kochadaiiyaan, starring her father Rajinikanth, is making a come back in the industry with a straight commercial movie. So far, the songs and teaser of the film have been received well by the audience and fans are awaiting to see Dhanush on the silverscreen after his extended cameo in Pa Paandi. The film is a sequel to the 2014 film Velai Illa Pattathari, also starring Dhanush and Amala Paul directed by Velraj.

