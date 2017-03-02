Rajinikanth’s daughter Aishwaryaa R Dhanush to perform at UN headquarters

Aishwaryaa R Dhanush will be performing on March 8th at the United Nations Headquarters. Aishwaryaa R Dhanush will be performing on March 8th at the United Nations Headquarters.

Aishwaryaa R Dhanush recently released a book titled, ‘Standing on an Apple Box: The Story of a Girl Among the Stars’, in which she has thrown a spotlight on the humble background of her husband, actor Dhanush, and her father, Rajinikanth. She is now all set to make India proud yet again. The author-director has been invited to perform Bharatanatyam at the United Nations Headquarters in New York on the occasion of World Women’s Day. She will be promoting gender quality through her performance on March 8, 2017, and she seems quite excited about this.

More from the world of Entertainment:

She also tweeted about the same, and said, “It’s my honour n pleasure to be performing at the U.N. headquarters on International Women’s Day this year. Looking forward sir.” Known for her film, 3, starring her husband Dhanush, she is also the United Nations Women’s Advocate for Gender Equality and Women’s Empowerment in India.

It’s my honour n pleasure to be performing at the U.N. headquarters on International Women’s Day this year.Looking forward sir. http://t.co/VqtO62fYGl — Aishwaryaa.R.Dhanush (@ash_r_dhanush) March 1, 2017

She also posted a gif where she is seen rehearsing for the upcoming performance. She tweeted, “My first GIF 💃💫 #recordingsession gearing up for NYC #March8 #UN #dancelove.”

On the work front, Aishwaryaa is currently preparing for the biopic titled Mariyappan. It is a sports drama based on the life of athlete Mariyappan Thangavelu, who won a gold medal for the country in the T-42 category in Paralympics, 2016. This film’s first look poster features the athlete himself and was unveiled by Badshah of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan. This film is expected to hit the silver screen in the later part of the year.

Also read | Shah Rukh Khan unveils first poster of Aishwarya Rajinikanth Dhanush’s next, biopic on Mariyappan Thangavelu

This film’s first look poster features the athlete himself and was unveiled by Badshah of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan. This film is expected to hit the silver screen in the later part of the year. The technicians of film have been finalised and fans have high expectations from the music composed by Sean Roldan.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd