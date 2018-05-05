Rajinikanth lands in Chennai ahead of Kaala audio launch, gets a rousing welcome

Rajinikanth in a still from Kaala. Rajinikanth in a still from Kaala.

Superstar Rajinikanth’s trip to the United States has been making headlines, thanks to some pictures of Thalaivar that surfaced on social media. But now, Rajinikanth is back in Chennai in time for the audio launch of his upcoming film Kaala. In a video posted by his daughter Soundarya, the Superstar is seen getting a rousing welcome at the airport. “#KaalaReturns #ThalaivarBackInChennai #SemmaWeightu,” she tweeted. Set to the tunes of ‘Semma Weightu’, the single from Kaala, the short clip truly looks like one of the introduction scenes from his films.

The Superstar was reportedly in America for a health check-up. Several pictures of his trip had found its way to social media circles, going viral. Usually clad in simplistic kurtas, Rajini’s stylish makeover made his fans go gaga.

Directed by Pa Ranjith, Kaala is produced by Dhanush’s production house Wunderbar studios and Lyca Productions. This is the first collaboration between Rajinikanth and Dhanush. Apart from Rajinikanth, the film has a strong star cast comprising Nana Patekar, Pankaj Tripathi, Huma Qureshi and Easwari Rao among others. Kaala is Ranjith’s second collaboration with Rajinikanth after Kabali. The film is all set to hit the screens on June 7 with a U/A certificate.

The audio of the film will be unveiled in a starry event in Chennai on May 9. The music has been composed by Santhosh Narayanan. The first single from the album ‘Semma Weightu’ has been already been unveiled amid much fanfare.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd