Rajinikanth calls Baahubali 2 India’s pride, says SS Rajamouli is God’s own child

It seems like not just the general public but even celebrities were also equally eager to watch director SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali: The Conclusion on the big screen. The who’s who of India have watched the magnum opus within three days of its release. The latest one is superstar Rajinikanth, who has heaped praises on Rajamouli describing him as “God’s own child.” Rajini tweeted, “Baahubali 2 … indian cinema’s pride. My salutes to God’s own child @ssrajamouli and his team!!! #masterpiece.”

As you may have guessed, Rajamouli was overjoyed by hearing such encouraging words from the Thalaivar himself. “THALAIVAAAA… Feeling like god himself blessed us… our team is on cloud9… Anything couldn’t be bigger…(sic),” he said responding to Rajinikanth’s tweet.

Not just Rajinikanth, even director Shankar was in awe of Baahubali 2, which has become a juggernaut at the worldwide box office. “Just saw Bahubali 2 – The pride of Indian Cinema.What a Bravery,Beauty, Grandness & Music.. Awestruck.Hats off to ‘Raja’mouli artsts n team,” he tweeted. Shankar himself is known for making films on a grand scale with heavy budgets in Tamil cinema. While Rajamouli spent over Rs 400 crore making two-part Baahubali franchise, Shankar has spent the same amount of money on making just one film, 2.0.

2.0 is the sequel to Shankar’s superhit film Enthiran. It is touted to be the second most expensive film in Asia. The film starring Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar in the lead roles was announced to hit the screens on Diwali this year. However, the makers have postponed the release of the film to early next year, claiming the post-production work of the VFX-heavy film will take longer than expected.

Baahubali 2, meanwhile, created box office history after it netted Rs 121 crore in the theatrical collection on its first day itself. Given that Monday is a holiday, the film will continue its box office riot, creating new records. The film is a sequel to the 2015 film, Baaahubali: The Beginning and is produced with a budget more than Rs 200 crore. The film, produced by Arka Media Works, was released last Friday in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi on over 9,000 screens.

