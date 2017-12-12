Devalued Degree
From 2.0 co-star Akshay Kumar to old pal Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth gets birthday wishes from entire Indian film industry

Not only the winning loyalty of fans over the years, Rajinikanth has earned respect and more from stars in the Indian film industry. On his 67th birthday, everyone wished the star.

Written by A. Kameshwari | New Delhi | Published: December 12, 2017 12:52 pm
rajinikanth birthday wishes Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar and others wish Rajinikanth.
There is Bollywood, Tollywood, Kollywood, Mollywood, Sandalwood and then there is Rajinikanth. The actor celebrates his 67th birthday today. While his fans across the globe are celebrating the occasion, even his contemporaries and newbies, who have placed him as the utmost inspiration in their lives, have taken to Twitter to wish him a very happy birthday.

The celebration began with Rajinikanth’s son-in-law Dhanush taking to Twitter at 12 midnight to treat Rajini’s fans with Kaala’s new poster. Kaala is Rajinikanth’s upcoming film, which has already created huge curiosity amongst the fans.

Rajinikanth has maintained the status-quo since decades now. He is nothing less than a God down south and irrespective of how big a star you are, in front of Rajinikanth and the stature he enjoys, you’ve got to bow down. Akshay Kumar, who has worked with the actor 2.0, once spoke about his aura in an interview.

“Rajinikanth is a man with the golden heart. When I met him for the first time during the shoot, I was completely in awe of him. I was behaving like a child, who innocently looks at the candy jars in a shop. It was a wonderful experience,” Akshay told PTI about his star-struck moment.

The actor took to Twitter earlier in the day to wish Thalaivaa. He wrote, “Have always been in awe of your onscreen persona but working with you made me a bigger fan of you offscreen. They don’t call you Superstar just like that :) Keep shining the brightest ✨@superstarrajini Sir”

Amitabh Bachchan, who has worked with Rajinikanth in a film titled Hum, wrote, “T 2739 – To my dear friend, colleague and a most humble and large-hearted Colossus !! Birthday greetings .. वर्ष नव, हर्ष नव , जीवन उत्कर्ष नव !”

Check out other tweets:

We wish the iconic actor a very happy birthday.

