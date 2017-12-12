From 2.0 co-star Akshay Kumar to old pal Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth gets birthday wishes from entire Indian film industry

Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar and others wish Rajinikanth. Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar and others wish Rajinikanth.

There is Bollywood, Tollywood, Kollywood, Mollywood, Sandalwood and then there is Rajinikanth. The actor celebrates his 67th birthday today. While his fans across the globe are celebrating the occasion, even his contemporaries and newbies, who have placed him as the utmost inspiration in their lives, have taken to Twitter to wish him a very happy birthday.

The celebration began with Rajinikanth’s son-in-law Dhanush taking to Twitter at 12 midnight to treat Rajini’s fans with Kaala’s new poster. Kaala is Rajinikanth’s upcoming film, which has already created huge curiosity amongst the fans.

Rajinikanth has maintained the status-quo since decades now. He is nothing less than a God down south and irrespective of how big a star you are, in front of Rajinikanth and the stature he enjoys, you’ve got to bow down. Akshay Kumar, who has worked with the actor 2.0, once spoke about his aura in an interview.

“Rajinikanth is a man with the golden heart. When I met him for the first time during the shoot, I was completely in awe of him. I was behaving like a child, who innocently looks at the candy jars in a shop. It was a wonderful experience,” Akshay told PTI about his star-struck moment.

The actor took to Twitter earlier in the day to wish Thalaivaa. He wrote, “Have always been in awe of your onscreen persona but working with you made me a bigger fan of you offscreen. They don’t call you Superstar just like that :) Keep shining the brightest ✨@superstarrajini Sir”

Amitabh Bachchan, who has worked with Rajinikanth in a film titled Hum, wrote, “T 2739 – To my dear friend, colleague and a most humble and large-hearted Colossus !! Birthday greetings .. वर्ष नव, हर्ष नव , जीवन उत्कर्ष नव !”

T 2739 – To my dear friend, colleague and a most humble and large hearted Colossus !! Birthday greetings .. वर्ष नव, हर्ष नव , जीवन उत्कर्ष नव !!🌹🙏 pic.twitter.com/ToIVU0LGLL — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) December 12, 2017

Happy birthday to one and only superstar #rajni sir . You are a gift to the world and inspiration to many like us . Stay blessed always . ☺️☺️ #HappyBirthdaySuperStarRajinikanth — Hansika (@ihansika) December 12, 2017

Have always been in awe of your onscreen persona but working with you made me a bigger fan of you offscreen. They don’t call you Superstar just like that :) Keep shining the brightest ✨@superstarrajini Sir #HappyBirthdaySuperStarRajinikanth — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) December 12, 2017

Happy Birthday to my dear friend @superstarrajini , Live 100 years with good health & wealth! pic.twitter.com/14PEjzRTrO — Mohan Babu M (@themohanbabu) December 12, 2017

Wishing the man of Simplicity Superstar @superstarrajini sir a very happy birthday. #HBDSuperStarRajinikanth — Aadhi’s (@AadhiOfficial) December 12, 2017

Happy bday to India’s one and only Thalaivar, one and only Superstar, a very simple human being , namma @superstarrajini 💛😊 #HappyBirthdaySuperStarRajinikanth pic.twitter.com/qj01NK6DZN — Shanthnu Buddy (@imKBRshanthnu) December 12, 2017

Extraordinary 👌👌👌👍👍👍💪💪Thalaivar😍😍😍 Wish U a very Happy Birthday @superstarrajini sir http://t.co/SxifzfZD4q — Arya (@arya_offl) December 11, 2017

Wishing @superstarrajini sir a very happy bday and a wonderful year ahead!😊#HBDSuperStarRajinikanth — Sibi (Sathya)raj (@Sibi_Sathyaraj) December 12, 2017

@superstarrajini Wish you a very very Hapoy birthday Sir and the most rewarding and Hapoy year ahead yet… for all our Sake.. 🙏🙏🙏 — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) December 12, 2017

Happy B Day one and only SUPERSTAR @superstarrajini Sir 💐🎉🎉🎉 pic.twitter.com/ZV533ifxNA — Karunakaran (@actorkaruna) December 11, 2017

The #Legend who introduced me Cinema as an ardent fan of Him collecting His stills,watching His movies n times & everyday uttering His name in my entire school days . I’ll be one among d craziest fans ever even if I get 2 direct Him. #HBDThalaivaa @superstarrajini Sir 💐💐❤️ pic.twitter.com/ycg2Br3NxC — Arivazhagan (@dirarivazhagan) December 11, 2017

Super Sir. Just brilliant 😍 happy birthday Thalavaaaaaa @superstarrajini 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 may u live a million years more http://t.co/jGaXaWwkkT — krishna (@Actor_Krishna) December 11, 2017

We wish the iconic actor a very happy birthday.

