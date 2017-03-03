Rajinikanth’s Baasha creates fan frenzy, watch audience reactions to iconic scenes

Superstar Rajinikanth’s cult-classic Baasha released amid fan frenzy in Tamil Nadu. Superstar Rajinikanth’s cult-classic Baasha released amid fan frenzy in Tamil Nadu.

After 22 years, superstar Rajinikanth’s cult-classic Baasha, was released on Friday amid fan frenzy in Tamil Nadu. The film was earlier scheduled to hit the screens on December 12 last year, coinciding with the 66th birthday of namma Thalaivar. However, it didn’t work out.

Finally, though, the digitally spruced up version received a rousing reception by the fans in the state that has overshadowed the release of other new Friday releases. A few videos have emerged showing the fans’ reactions to the iconic scenes in the film that continues to influence hero-centric films down south even to this day. The energy of the fans seems infectious even as the members of the superstar family have expressed their excitement over the release of the film.

Rajinikanth’s son-in-law, actor Dhanush, took to Twitter to share his excitement while quoting a popular line from the cult classic, directed by Suresh Krissna. “After 22 years .. same excitement. #baasha “nallavangala sodhippaan , Kai vida maattaan”. Here we go again #thalaiva (sic),” he tweeted.

“A chance to relive the greatest theatre experience of our lives ever! #Baasha from tomorrow,” tweeted music composer Anirudh Ravichander, who is also the nephew of Rajinikanth.

Filmmaker Soundarya Rajinikanth retweeted a fans reaction video to share her excitement about the re-release of Baashha.

Meanwhile, according to reports, Rajinikanth’s wife Latha Rajinikanth accompanied by his eldest daughter Aishwaryaa R Dhanush watched the digitally re-mastered version of the film at the SPI Cinemas in Chennai along with the fans. One of the fan clubs has also provided free tickets for about 100 autorickshaw drivers for the film.

Basha tells the story of an auto-rickshaw driver, Manikkam, who lives with his humble family and strives hard to fulfil the dreams of his siblings. But he has a bloody background. In the past, to avenge the murder of his best friend, Manikkam became ‘Manik Basha,’ a dreaded gangster who took the Mumbai underworld by storm almost overnight. To fulfil the dying wish of his father, he gives up his gangster life and goes away with his family. However, he still has unfinished business with the rival gang leader, Mark Anthony, played by Raghuvaran, who forces Manikkam to come out of hiding.

Basha shot up the popularity of Rajinikanth to a whole new high. The film was originally released during Pongal in 1995 and it turned out to be one of the milestones in Rajinikanth’s career, besides becoming a trendsetter. Since the release of the film, almost all the young leading actors down south have tried to make their very own versions of Basha.

Some trade pundits suggest that they won’t be surprised if the 1990s cult-classic attracted more audience than the new films released this week.

