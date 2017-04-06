Kamal Haasan is the angriest person I’ve met: Rajinikanth at prayer meet of Kamal’s brother

At the prayer meet of Kamal Haasan’s brother, Rajinkanth said that Kamal has no money unlike other actors. At the prayer meet of Kamal Haasan’s brother, Rajinkanth said that Kamal has no money unlike other actors.

An emotional Rajinikanth shared his thought and wishes for Kamal Haasan at the memorial meet of Kamal’s brother, Chandra Haasan. Other than Rajinikanth, Rajinikanth, Sathyaraj, Nasser, Vishal, KS Ravikumar and Ilaiyaraja were also present at the meet. Chandra Haasan, aged 82, died on March 18. Rajinikanth said that Kamal, amongst Kollywood’s leading lights for many decades, has no money.

“Whatever little money Kamal had made is mainly due to his elder brother Chandra Haasan. Even, the current generation actors have made enough money but Kamal doesn’t bother much. Don’t know how he is going to handle things without Chandra,” Rajinikanth said. Not just the money aspect, Rajini also said that Kamal’s two brothers are the foundations of his being.

“Only his two brothers, Chandra and Charu can handle Kamal’s anger. He is the angriest person, I’ve ever met in my life,” Rajinikanth said, adding, “Kamal considers K Balachander, Ananthu, Charuhasan and Chandrahasan as his lifelines. Now, three of them have left him. While I have worked with Charu anna in many films, I’ve met Chandrahasan twice. But we’re there for Kamal.”

The two have been ruling the industry together but Rajinikanth and Kamal share a good equation. An overwhelmed Kamal later said, “I can’t stop talking about my brother Chandra, he considered me as his own son. Talking about his noble qualities can’t be restricted to this memorial meet, would remember him forever. They way he handled people with great respect is incredible, he never appointed a maid to wash his clothes, he is a great cook.” He also spoke about Rajini, “I’ve many brothers like Rajinikanth, can learn the art of money making and filmmaking from them.”

Earlier, Kamal had written on Twitter after his brother’s demise, “He (Chandrahasan) was a friend. A good teacher. He was not just my brother but he was also like my father. Because of him, I managed to succeed in my life. I did not even fulfill half of the dreams he saw for me.” Chandra Haasan died after a massive cardiac arrest in London.

