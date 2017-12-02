Rajinikanth-Akshay Kumar starrer 2.0 postponed, to hit screens in April 2018

Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar’s 2.0 to release in April 2018 Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar’s 2.0 to release in April 2018

For all the Rajinikanth fans, the wait for 2.0 is going to be a bit longer because the makers have decided to push the release of the film yet again. The film, which was supposed to release in December this year, was shifted to a January 26 release due to some post-production work. However, now the makers have changed the release date yet again and officially announced that the film will hit the screens in April 2018.

Lyca Production issued an official statement on the release of the film. The release read, “Lyca Productions – Superstar Rajinikanth – Akshay Kumar – Shankar magnum opus SciFi action thriller 2.0 to be screened worldwide on April 2018. Nation’s costliest 3D film starring Superstar Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar, Amy Jackson, directed by Shankar, music by AR Rahman. The high-tech post production works are fully geared and the team is all set for the release schedule.”

Interestingly, this decision comes after Akshay Kumar announced PadMan’s release date. He had shared with fans that his film will hit the theaters on January 26, 2018, which had made all of us question if it would be an Akshay Kumar vs Akshay Kumar clash at the box office in the Republic Day weekend. However, now the clash has been averted.

In an interview to Mumbai Mirror, Akshay had once mentioned, “While PadMan is a film that I have produced, 2.0 belongs to Shankar, Rajinikanth and Lyca Productions. They will decide whether they want to release the film on Republic Day. If they do, I will postpone Padman and if they don’t, I will go ahead.”

2.0, which also stars Amy Jackson, marks Akshay Kumar’s debut in the south Indian film industry. He plays the antagonist in this sci-fi film.

