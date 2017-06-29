Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar take Shankar’s 2.0 to Hollywood. See photos

The 2.0 hot air balloon featuring Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar is up and floating near the iconic Hollywood signage. The 2.0 hot air balloon featuring Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar is up and floating near the iconic Hollywood signage.

The hot air balloon featuring superstar Rajinikanth and actor Akshay Kumar’s 2.0 avatars has finally made it to the Hollywood signage in Los Angeles, California. Raju Mahalingam of Lyca Productions posted a picture of the hot air balloon flying magnificently near the iconic sign. The team had announced earlier that the testing of the balloon was complete and they were waiting for the weather clearance. With this innovative idea to promote the Shankar film, the life size images of Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar have taken Tamil cinema to Hollywood.

Just when they were getting ready for the ride, Raju tweeted, “Thalaivar set to fly high in the sky …..” With this step, Lyca has taken movie promotions to a whole new level. This same balloon will be travelling to some of the popular hot-air balloon shows, and will travel to London, Dubai, a few South-East Asian countries, Australia and then reach India. The next stop is expected to be San Francisco.

Earlier, the team had also released a video, which spoke about the time and effort that has gone into making this idea a reality. About 600 man hours have been spent in the making of this balloon, which has used 12 kilometers of thread. That makes it 1500 yards of fabric.

While the team has announced that they will be organising the audio launch of the film in August, speculations are rife that the trailer will be released on Thalaivar’s birthday, and the film itself is expected to released during the Republic Day weekend.

