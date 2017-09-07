Here’s when the music, teaser and trailer of Rajinikanth-Akshay Kumar starrer 2.0 will be out

Rajinikanth-Akshay Kumar starrer 2.0 teaser and trailer to release in November and December respectively. Rajinikanth-Akshay Kumar starrer 2.0 teaser and trailer to release in November and December respectively.

While fans are eagerly waiting for this mega-collaboration between south Indian superstar Rajinikanth and Toilet: Ek Prem Katha actor Akshay Kumar in the sci-fi thriller titled 2.0, an exciting update is here from the crew. And if you have been fretting over the film’s release being postponed from Diwali this year to January 2018, worry not, because the wait isn’t too long. The creative head for the film has confirmed that the teaser and trailer will be released in November and December, respectively. Isn’t that exciting?

Raju Mahalingam, the creative head of Lyca Productions, posted a tweet from his personal handle and wrote, “Festivities to Begin” Come Oct -Audio Release in Dubai!!! Nov-Teaser in Hyderabad and Dec-Trailer in Namma Singara Chennai!!! 2.0 Loading!!” And it looks like the makers have planned to cover all kinds of places to make the launch an even bigger event. While the audio will be launched in Dubai, the teaser will be out in Hyderabad. And for the trailer, what better place than Chennai itself.

“Festivities to Begin” Come Oct -Audio Release in Dubai!!! Nov-Teaser in Hyderabad and Dec-Trailer in Namma Singara Chennai!!! 2.0 Loading!! — Raju Mahalingam (@rajumahalingam) September 7, 2017

Fans have been super-excited for 2.0 for it is bringing together the two mavericks of Indian cinema together for the first time. Rajinikanth has previously shared screen space with B-town’s leading lady Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Robot and 2.0 is a sequel to this 2011 film. The 2011 film was titled Enthiran in Tamil and here too, Rajinikanth is going to reprise his role as Chitti and Dr Vaseegaran in 2.0. But this time, Akshay Kumar will be seen in the negative role of Dr. Richard. It has been long time since we saw Akshay in a negative role. And 2017 has already been a wonderful year for him, his two releases, Jolly LLB 2 and Toilet: Ek Prem Katha were blockbusters.

The first look of the film had earlier taken the internet by storm and made it one of the most anticipated films of the season.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd