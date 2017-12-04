Rajinikanth-Akshay Kumar starrer 2.0 new release date leaves Allu Arjun, Mahesh Babu films’ producers unhappy

Rajinikanth’s 2.0 set to release in April Rajinikanth’s 2.0 set to release in April

After pushing up the release date twice, the producers of 2.0 confirmed that director Shankar’s magnum-opus, starring superstar Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar, will hit the screens in April 2018. While the announcement has made the fans happy, a section of members of the Telugu film fraternity have expressed displeasure.

The producers of Naa Peru Surya starring Allu Arjun and Bharat Ane Nenu, which has Mahesh Babu in the lead, are unhappy about 2.0 releasing in April as they have planned to release their movies in the same month. Telugu producer Bunny Vas expressed his unhappiness in a Facebook post saying he will take up the issue with the producers’ council and exhibitors’ association in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The filmmaker, who is bankrolling Naa Peru Surya, suggested that he was not backing off on the issue as yet. “We stand by our release date commitment,” vowed Bunny.

“Today, Producer Council meeting is happening for an UNDERSTANDING on January RELEASES….it would be very nice, if the council brings same understanding between all producers who planned for April 2017 releases (sic),” Bunny posted on Monday in his Facebook page, while wrongly mentioning the year. He was referring to April 2018 in his post.

The producers of Bharat Ane Nenu, also took to Twitter to clarify their stance on the issue. “Tollywood has always respected and embraced other language cinema. But a bigger project like Robo 2.0 changing their release dates has caused confusion among producers. All the Telugu movie producers who are releasing in the months of Apr and May are in discussions to avoid any competition among ourselves. However this sudden announcement by ROBO 2 team to release in the month of April has left all the Telugu releases to further confusion. At this juncture we request the trade bodies to take a conscious call and arrive at an amicable solution. #Mahesh24 #2Point0,” DVV Entertainments‏, the banner which is bankrolling Mahesh’s upcoming film, said in a series of tweets.

Tollywood has always respected and embraced other language cinema. But a bigger project like Robo 2.0 changing their release dates has caused confusion among producers. (1/3) — DVV Entertainments (@DVVEnts) December 3, 2017

All the Telugu movie producers who are releasing in the months of Apr and May are in discussions to avoid any competition among ourselves. However this sudden announcement by ROBO 2 team to release in the month of April has left all the Telugu releases to further confusion. (2/3) — DVV Entertainments (@DVVEnts) December 3, 2017

At this juncture we request the trade bodies to take a conscious call and arrive at an amicable solution. #Mahesh24 #2Point0 (3/3) — DVV Entertainments (@DVVEnts) December 3, 2017

2.0, which was first announced as Diwali release this year, was postponed to Republic Day week, citing post-production reasons. And, its release was postponed again to April, targeting summer holidays.

Decision to postpone the release of #2Point0 from January to April 2018 has created panic in Telugu trade. Leading Telugu producers are unhappy with the move. #NaaperuSurya and #BharathAneNenu had locked April for release long back. pic.twitter.com/6ylRoknpqS — Haricharan Pudipeddi (@pudiharicharan) December 3, 2017

The film, which is touted to be India’s costliest film to date, has music by Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman and will be releasing in 3D.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd