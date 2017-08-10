Rajinikanth-Akshay Kumar’s 2.0 makes ‘historic’ business in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana

Superstar Rajinikanth’s 2.0 Telugu theatrical rights for record price. Superstar Rajinikanth’s 2.0 Telugu theatrical rights for record price.

Superstar Rajinikanth’s 2.0, co-starring Bollywood star Akshay Kumar, has been making record pre-release business. The theatrical rights of the film’s Telugu version have been sold for an undisclosed price. The Global Cinemas has bagged the distributions rights of the film in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana for a huge sum.

Raju Mahalingam, creative head of Lyca Productions on his Twitter account, confirming the news, described the deal as ‘History in the Making.’ “2.0 – SOLD OUT for a Whopping Price!! AP and Telangana !!! Lyca Productions & Global Cinema partnership is a “History in the Making”!!!,” he tweeted.

While the producers have not disclosed the financial details of the deal, a source in the know revealed that the theatrical rights of the Telugu states have fetched record earnings for its makers.

The producers are very happy about the kind of interest the upcoming sci-fi film has created in the trade circles. The filmmakers have already sold the theatrical rights of film’s Hindi version, and satellite rights to a record price.

The broadcast rights to the film were bagged by Zee group for an astronomical price of Rs 110 crore. It is the highest price ever paid for the satellite rights of a regional film. Unconfirmed reports had suggested that the Hindi theatrical rights have been sold for Rs 80 crore.

2.0 is director Shankar’s most-ambitious film and is the sequel to 2010 blockbuster movie Enthiran. Rajinikanth will be seen as Dr. Vaseegaran and Chitti the robot, the central characters of the franchise. And Akshay will play the main antagonist, evil scientist Dr Richard. Actress Amy Jackson will also be seen in an important role.

