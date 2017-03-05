Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar’s 2.0: Amy Jackson goes live from the sets

Amy Jackson went live from the sets of Rajinikanth’s 2.0 on her new app. Amy Jackson went live from the sets of Rajinikanth’s 2.0 on her new app.

British model-and-actor Amy Jackson has launched her own app where her fans can have access to exclusive content. Giving a sneak peek into Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar’s 2.0, the actor went live from the sets on Saturday night. “Around the corner, there is our beautiful, humongous set. But, I can’t take you to it because I will get shouted at. So we will ponder around here,” she said during a live session with fans on her app. However, she gave a tour of her caravan and introduced her close aides, while she also showed the trailers of Rajinikanth and director Shankar, who was at the time shooting inside the studio.

The app, Amy Jackson Official App, which was created in collaboration with a New York-based startup, EscapeX, was launched on Saturday in Chennai. The app has features like push notifications, featured videos, superstar posts, contests, superfan badges, subscription and live broadcast.

“This app is different and very special to me because it is more associated with my engagement with my fans,” she said, adding that this platform will help her build a strong bond with her fans in the future.

“The app has everything that has to do with my life. I will be really focusing on live updates and fans can tell me what they like to see. That’s basically my favourite thing about my app,” she said. She is the second celebrity to have launched her own app in association with EscapeX. Recently, Bollywood actor Sunny Leone released an exclusive mobile app to connect with her fans.

Meanwhile, the last leg shooting of 2.0, one of the much-awaited films of the year, is going on in full swing on the outskirts of Chennai. Rajinikanth, Akshay and Amy have been shooting some high-voltage actions scenes, involving a lot of aerial work.

Screenshots from Amy Jackson's live chat with fans on her app

The filmmakers have enlisted the service of Cirque du Soleil, one of the largest theatrical producers, to supply the equipment required for the shoot. Hollywood aerial stunt choreographers and stuntmen from Berlin have also been roped in to shoot mid-air action scenes. Following which, the director is said to shoot more portions with Rajinikanth and Akshay together. After wrapping up the shoot, the film crew will dedicate about seven months for the VFX work. 2.0 is slated for a Diwali release.

