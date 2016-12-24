Rajinikanth’s 2.0: Vadivelu roped in for the biggie

Vadivelu to play a role in Rajinikanth’s 2.0 Vadivelu to play a role in Rajinikanth’s 2.0

Vaigaipuyal Vadivelu is on a roll again. After being sidelined for a few years in the film industry, the iconic comedian is picking up the threads of his acting career by signing upcoming big ticket films. The latest buzz in the industry is the actor has been roped in to play a role in superstar Rajinikanth’s much-awaited sci-fi film, 2.0.

According to sources, Vadivelu has confirmed his inclusion in the 2.0 star cast even as an official announcement on the same is awaited. The details of his role — whether it is a cameo or a significant one — is not clear at the moment. Previously, Vadivelu has worked with Rajinikanth in movies like Valli, Chandramukhi and Kuselan.

The Tamil film industry and fans sorely missed Vadivelu on the big screen. He was forced to stay away from the industry following his fallout with some powerful people in the film fraternity and the politics as a result of his bitter campaign in support of the DMK in 2011 elections. Kaththi Sandai, which released on Friday, is his first big release in the last two years.

However, Vadivelu seems to be getting a red carpet treatment with offers coming his way from big star films, including Rajinikanth’s 2.0. The actor will also be seen in the sequel to his 2006 blockbuster film Imsai Arasan 23am Pulikesi, which was his debut film as a lead actor. And he is also part of music composer-turned-actor GV Prakash’s untitled film. According to latest reports, he is also in talks with the makers of Vijay and Atlee’s upcoming film, which is tentatively called #Thalapathy61.

Meanwhile, the shooting for the Rajinikanth-starrer is taking place in Chennai. Recently, the Thalaivar resumed the work after undergoing treatment for a minor knee injury, which he suffered on the sets of 2.0. The second expensive film in the Asia with the budget of more than Rs 350 crore, will be released next Diwali. Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar and Amy Jackson are also playing important roles in the film.

