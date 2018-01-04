Rajinikanth’s 2.0 teaser not releasing at ‘Star Night’ in Malaysia but it’s still biggest celebrity show in 2018

At the upcoming ‘Star Night’, the twin pillars of Tamil cinema, Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan, will be at the event among many other leading actors and technicians. At the upcoming ‘Star Night’, the twin pillars of Tamil cinema, Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan, will be at the event among many other leading actors and technicians.

Social media went into a frenzy on Wednesday evening after actor Karthi, who is also the treasurer of the Nadigar Sangam, suggested during a press meet that the teaser of 2.0, starring Superstar Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar, will be premiered at the grand ‘Star Night’ in Malaysia that will be held on January 6.

The celebrity fundraiser evening set in the backdrop of Kuala Lumpur seemed like a good platform to release the most-awaited teaser. Well, the filmmakers disagree. “2.0 is India’s biggest film. And there will be a significant amount of promotions in the run-up to the teaser launch,” said the source at the Lyca Productions. “We will be releasing it in February in Hyderabad. The date will be announced by the end of this month.”

Nevertheless, the upcoming ‘Star Night’, the proceedings of which will go to completing Nadigar Sangam building, is the biggest celebrity show of the year. Twin pillars of Tamil cinema, Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan, will be at the event among many other leading actors and technicians. And the filmmakers of Vishal’s Irumbu Thirai and Vijay Sethupathi’s Oru Nalla Naal Paathu Solren will launch their music albums. In addition to that, Vishal’s Sandakozhi 2 teaser and Junga first look will also be released.

Not just that, about 100 celebrities will participate in the celebrity cricket league. The tournament will feature six teams led by Vishal, Suriya, Karthi and others. There will also be a soccer match between the celebrities from the Tamil film industry and Malaysian film industry. The ‘star night’ will also see a variety of performances from the stars.

