Rajinikanth’s 2.0 crew attacks two journalists on film sets

Superstar Rajinikanth’s upcoming film 2.0 directed by Shankar is one of the most awaited releases of the year. Also starring Akshay Kumar and Amy Jackson in pivotal roles, the shooting of the film has been going on in Chennai at a rapid pace. However, recently the crew of the film allegedly attacked a couple of photojournalists at the shooting spot. This has landed the film in a soup with the media.

According to India Today, Raghunanthan, a photojournalist, had earlier raised a question with the crew of the film about why they were shooting in this particular spot in broad daylight when they were only allowed to film between 11 pm and 6 am. He had also cited that an accident had occurred in the same spot just a week earlier. However, the crew members did not heed their pleas. When Ranganathan started to click pictures to get proof, a few bouncers from the crew surrounded him and allegedly attacked him. He said, “I just took pics to show what kind of trouble they were causing to the public without following rules. Suddenly, I was surrounded by bouncers. Even before I could ask them to move, I was assaulted.”

Another photojournalist Bharath was also apparently attacked and the bouncers also tried to snatch away his camera. However, Bharath was saved by a woman police who was nearby. He said, “As I was speaking to the crewmen who questioned me and asked me to give my camera, I told them that there is no law against clicking pictures in a public space. One of the bouncers punched me on my face and tried to grab my camera. I regained my step and didn’t give it to him. Luckily there was a lady cop standing close by him who came for my help.”

It is also reported that Pappu, an assistant director of the film, was detained by the police.

