2.0 actor Amy Jackson: Rajinikanth sir is so calm, I’m like this little girl in front of him

Amy Jackson has teamed up with superstar Rajinikanth for the upcoming film 2.0 and the actress says she has put her heart and soul into the movie and every day on its set has been a learning experience for her. Directed by S. Shankar, the film is a sequel to the 2010 Tamil film Enthiran and will also feature Akshay Kumar. “More than two-and-half years of my life have gone into ‘2.0’ and for my director Shankar, probably double. It is a huge milestone in my career to work with a superstar like Rajinikanth. Every day I have learnt so much by working with him,” Amy told PTI.

“Rajni sir is so calm. And I am like this little girl in front of him. I am very fond of him and have immense respect for him because he is the greatest contribution to the Indian Cinema.” Talking about Akshay, Amy says he “is so much fun and I have learnt the art of being disciplined from him. His character in the film is my favourite.” Meanwhile, the actress is all set to walk the red carpet at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival and she has never been more confident in her style.

“Cannes is the creme de la creme of the red carpet. I’ve been so excited preparing the looks with my stylist. This is my second time at Cannes so I feel slightly more prepared this time round.”The 25-year-old actress is attending the film carnival for her English film “Boogie Man”. “I have a couple of film premieres, gala dinners and big parties so my stylist and I, we’ve come up with a great wardrobe. We’ve only done one fitting but I trust Kirsty’s (stylist) judgement and vision. “There is a mix of everything. This year we’ve managed to pull some real couture gowns from Versace, Emilio Pucci and Zuhair Murad,” she says. When asked about the pressure of being in the eye of the fashion police, Amy says, “No I am not sacred of fashion police. I dress up the way I want. If I start thinking about everyone I m not going to do what I wish to. That’s their job and they doing it.”

Besides Amy, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Deepika Padukone have walked this year’s Cannes red carpet as L’Oreal Paris India brand ambassadors, while Sonam Kapoor is yet to attend the gala.

