Rahul Ravindran comes on board for U-turn remakes with Samantha

U-Turn U-Turn

Samantha Akkineni recently confirmed that she would be part of the Tamil and Telugu remakes of the Kannada hit U-turn. But now, it looks like Rahul Ravindran will be a part of the remakes as well. Rahul confirmed his role in a tweet saying, “Looking forward to working on the U-Turn remake with one of favorite people @Samanthaprabhu2 :) And really kicked about getting to learn first hand from a maverick like @pawanfilms.” An excited Samantha on the other hand tweeted, “dancey dancey.. bestie on set !!.” Reports also suggest that actor Aadhi is also on board for a role in the remakes. The film will go on floors on February and will be helmed by Pawan, who directed the original as well. Starring Shraddha Srinath, the film documents the journey of a journalist who tracks down a few deaths on a flyover. Incidentally, U-Turn marked Shraddha’s debut in Kannada. The film was a hit, earning several awards for the Vikram Vedha girl.

It is a smart choice as both Aadhi and Rahul have a name in both Tamil and Telugu. Aadi’s Tamil project was the hit horror comedy Maragatha Nanayam. He was also part of the blockbuster Ninne Kori which also featured Nani and Nivetha Thomas. Aadhi opened 2018 with Pawan Kalyan’s 25th film Angyaathavasi.

Looking forward to working on the U-Turn remake with one of favorite people @Samanthaprabhu2 :) And really kicked about getting to learn first hand from a maverick like @pawanfilms :) — Rahul Ravindran (@23_rahulr) January 25, 2018

💃💃💃dancey dancey.. bestie on set !! http://t.co/KxTRAmjFUO — Samantha Akkineni (@Samanthaprabhu2) January 25, 2018

On the other hand, the U-turn remake would serve as a comeback for Rahul in Tamil. The actor, who has been focusing on Telugu films, was last seen in the 2013 film Vanakkam Chennai. He is also working on the Telugu film ‘Dhrusti’, the trailer of which was released recently.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd