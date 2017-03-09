Raghava Lawrence says no to title ‘Makkal Superstar’

Actor Raghava Lawrence wants to add his mother’s name, Kanmani as his title. Actor Raghava Lawrence wants to add his mother’s name, Kanmani as his title.

Actor Lawrence, whose film Motta Shiva Ketta Shiva released recently was surprised to see the title with his name. Tamil industry actors have received titles from their fans and are referred to by that title more often than not. From Superstar, Thala, Thalapathi, to Chiyaan — all of these titles were given to the actors.

Lawrence, who saw the title Makkal Superstar during the credits of the film, took to his official Facebook account to explain that he did not deserve this title. He said, “The director had told me that he would spring me a big surprise in the movie. Today it was a huge surprise to see the title ‘Makkal Super Star’ in my name in the movie. I would like to state that I do not feel that I deserve this title and I can only say that there is and can only be one superstar and that is our Thalaivar Rajinikanth.”

More from the world of Entertainment:

Lawrence, a devotee of Sri Raghavendra Swamy, also said that he saw his Raghavendra Swamy in Rajinikanth. He wrote, “I am a huge fan of Superstar Rajinikanth. It is he who introduced me to this film industry. And I first saw my Raghavendra Swamy in him.

I am absolutely grateful to him in every way. I will forever remain a fan of him.”

See | Raghava Lawrence’s post about his title

He also went on to add that he had already decided what his title would be. In fact, he said no title is equal to what he had chosen for himself because he had decided to add his mother’s name as the title. The actor said, “I have chosen my own title for my name and it will be that of my mother. I will henceforth be called Kanmani Raghava Lawrence in my forthcoming movies! Nothing can bring me more happiness than my mother’s name. No title can be equal to this!”

Also read | Motta Shiva Ketta Shiva movie review: Watch this film at your own risk

Meanwhile, Motta Shiva Ketta Shiva also starring Nikki Galrani has had a tough day with critical reviews.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd