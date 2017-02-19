Raghava Lawrence celebrates Jallikattu protests’ success with world’s largest cake Raghava Lawrence celebrates Jallikattu protests’ success with world’s largest cake

Tamil actor Raghava Lawarace celebrated the success of Jallikattu protests by cutting the world’s biggest cake in Chennai on Friday. The cake, which was 50 feet long and 5 feet wide, was prepared by a team of 40 members, headed by chef Vinoth.

The cake weighed a whopping 1268 kg and broke the previous world record, which was 1040 kg in Italy. Assist World Records, which certified the event, confirmed the record on its Facebook poster.

“Assist World Records is blessed to be a part of the World’s Largest Protest Cake Celebration by Sai International Institute of Hotel Management -Chef Vinoth and Raghavendra Productions,” read the post on Assist World Records Facebook page.

“The actor Raghava Lawrence along with the students celebrated the #Jallikattu success TODAY, 18th February in a big way by cutting a massive cake 1268 Kg. The cake is 50 feet long and 5 ft wide, prepared by 40 chefs and completed in 76 hours 22 min,” it added.

The protest demanding to revoke the Supreme Court ban on the traditional bull-taming sport of Tamils, made international headlines, forcing the state and central government to amend the law to fulfil the demands of the people. The protest received unanimous support from all the celebrities of Kollywood. Raghava was one of the first actors to extend his unconditional support and even contributed financially during the massive protest, spearheaded by Tamil Nadu college students.

On the work front, Raghava is awaiting the release of Motta Shiva Ketta Shiva, which will hit the screens on February 24, 2017.

