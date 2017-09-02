R Madhavan looks like a Greek god, and we can’t keep calm!

Our hearts just skipped a beat after seeing this picture of R Madhavan. Our hearts just skipped a beat after seeing this picture of R Madhavan.

R Madhavan did it again. He took to his official Instagram page to post a picture from his recent photo shoot and has left his female fans swooning over him. When you see the picture, we are sure that your heart will go pitty-pat too. The black and white shot by photographer Manoj Jadhav has Maddy donning a suit and a sexy stubble. The look is rugged and his smile charming. How can we not be head over heels in love with this man who can pull off looking like a Greek god with such ease?

Interestingly, it was this same photographer who did Madhavan’s first ever portfolio. Maddy captioned the picture, “From my photo shoot 3 weeks ago with my dear Pal Mani Jadhav who shot my first ever portfolio in Kolhapur.@imanojj.”

See | Madhavan’s picture from his recent photoshoot

From when he debuted as an actor till now, he has impressed fans with his talent and looks. In fact, an impulsive after shower selfie that the actor shared on Instagram had gone viral recently. We are sure that this picture will not be far behind.

On the work front, he was recently seen in the hit film Vikram Vedha alongside Vijay Sethupathi and received glowing reviews from critics and audience alike. He will next be seen in the Hindi film Chanda Mama Door Ke, for which he was seen getting trained by professionals from NASA. The first Bollywood space project also stars Sushant Singh Rajput in the lead role, and we cannot wait to see him back on the silver screen. The last Bollywood project that he was a part of was Tanu Weds Manu Returns, in which he reprised his role and was paired opposite Kangana Ranaut.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd