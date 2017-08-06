R. Madhavan is celebrating success of Vikram Vedha, says everything happens for the best

Vikram Vedha, which released on July 21, reportedly collected Rs 50 crore. Vikram Vedha, which released on July 21, reportedly collected Rs 50 crore.

Actor R. Madhavan is happy for the success of his Tamil crime thriller “Vikram Vedha” and says despite facing hurdles during its release, the film has made history. The Tamil Nadu government had decided to levy 30 per cent entertainment tax in addition to the 28 per cent under the GST, taking the total tax amount to a whopping 58 per cent. In protest, theatres across Tamil Nadu had shut down their operations, postponing the release of “Vikram Vedha”.

The film, which released on July 21, reportedly collected Rs 50 crore. “Yes, there were a few hurdles in terms of pushing of the release date because of the strike in Chennai by the theatre owners, but all for the best because the film released on July 21 and went on to make history by God’s grace…So, I think all that happens, happens for the best,” Madhavan told IANS.

Inspired from the popular folklore Vikram Betaal, its morality riddles are applied to a police-gangster scenario. The film also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Shraddha Srinath, Varalaxmi Sarath Kumar and Kathir.

Superstar Rajinikanth too described latest Tamil crime thriller Vikram Vedha, which stars R. Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead, a “mass film made with so much class”.

Also, R. Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi starrer Tamil gangster drama Vikram Vedha, which struck gold at the box-office domestically as well as outside India, will soon be remade in Telugu, a source said. “Talks have been initiated with Rana Daggubati and Venkatesh for Telugu remake. They were the first choice even before the release of ‘Vikram Vedha’. However, nothing has been finalised yet and the process might take a few more months,” a source from the film’s unit told IANS.

In Bollywood, Madhavan will next be seen in the Hindi space film “Chanda Mama Door Ke” along with actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App