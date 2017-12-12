Quiz: How well do you know Rajinikanth?

Rajinikanth turns 67 today. Rajinikanth turns 67 today.

Rajinikanth needs no introduction. Arguably one of India’s biggest superstars, the actor has a pan-India fan base like no one else. Superstar Rajinikanth is celebrating his birthday on Tuesday and the city is yet again waiting with bated breath for a political announcement. Making his entry into Tamil cinema in 1975 with K. Balachander’s Apoorva Raagangal, Rajini has acted in more than 150 films. The actor has been part of Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Hindi and Bengali cinema even though his major focus has been on Kollywood.

2018 will prove to be an important year for Thalaivar as he has two interesting projects lined up for release after a long time. One is the much-awaited Shankar directorial 2.0 which is Asia’s second most expensive movie. The other film is Kaala, directed by Ranjith which is said to feature the Superstar as a Mumbai-based don again after the classic Baasha. An ardent fan of Thalaivar? Check how well you know him here?

How well do you know Rajinikanth? undefined How many films of Amitabh Bachchan has been remade with Rajinikanth? 11 , 9 , 8 , 10 , What is Rajinikanth’s first film in Malayalam? Garjanam , Alavuddin um Athbudha vilakkum , Kannum Karalum , None of the above , Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth have shared screen space in __ films. 10 , 13 , 15 , 12 , What is Rajinikanth’s 100th movie? Naan Sigappu Manithan , Sri Raghavendra , Thillu Mullu , Padikathavan , Which was the Rajini movie that was a huge hit in Japan, making former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh mention it in his speech to the Japanese delegation? Shivaji , Enthiran , Arunachalam , Muthu , How many films have SP Muthuraman and Rajinikanth done together? 25 , 20 , 18 , 30 , A political party used one of Rajinikanth’s avatar as part of their election campaign. Which film was this? Padayappa , Baasha , Annamalai , Nallavanuku Nallavan , What is the name of the Hollywood movie Rajinikanth was a part of? Marked for death , Bloodstone , Rapid fire , Adventure home , Is Rajinikanth the first Indian actor to act in four formats – black and white, colour, 3D, motion capture? Yes , No , Which is the first film Rajinikanth wrote the screenplay for? Veera , Muthu , Ejaman , Valli

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd