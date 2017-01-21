Queen remake: Tamannaah to play Kangana Ranaut’s role in Tamil-Telugu versions

Tamannaah to play lead role in remake of Queen Tamannaah to play lead role in remake of Queen

In a unique effort, 2013’s super-hit Bollywood film Queen is set to be remade in all four south Indian languages. Actors Tamannaah and Amala Paul have been roped in to play the lead role, which was originally played by Kangana Ranaut, in the remakes. While Amala was already confirmed to star in Malayalam and Kannada versions, the makers had initially signed Tamannaah to play the lead only in Tamil. However, after hearing the narration of the Telugu version, Tamannaah has now given her nod to the Telugu remake too. However, she is yet to officially sign the project, reports said.

Tamannaah was quite excited about starring in the Queen remake. “Ever since I saw Queen, I wanted to be a part of its remake. What makes the film special is that it’s one of those rare women-centric films which succeeded in reaching out to everybody, across all sections of the audience,” Tamannaah had said according to Mumbai Mirror.

It is not the first time, Tamannaah is reprising the role of a hit Bollywood character in a south Indian remake. She had given a powerful performance in Kanden Kadhalai, which was the Tamil remake of Kareena Kapoor’s super-hit film Jab We Met.

What makes the project more interesting is the the four remakes of Queen will have two different directors. The film’s Tamil and Malayalam versions will be helmed by famous actor Revathi, which also marks her debut as a director in Kollywood. The Telugu and Kannada ones will be directed by Ramesh Aravind.

Amy Jackson has been reportedly tapped to play the role of Lisa Haydon in all the four films. Meanwhile, Suhasini Maniratnam will be writing the dialogues.

Queen became a game changer for Kangana after it won multiple National Awards including the Best Actress. The film narrates the self-discovering journey of a traditional Delhi girl when she goes on a solo honeymoon trip to Paris after her wedding is called off by the groom.

