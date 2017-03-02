Producer Rockline Venkatesh set for Tamil acting debut

Producer Rockline Venkatesh Producer Rockline Venkatesh

Known for bankrolling popular Kannada films such as “Varsha”, “Super” and “Sundaranga Jaana”, Rockline Venkatesh is making his Tamil acting debut with filmmaker Bala’s upcoming crime-thriller “Nachiyaar”.

“Venkatesh has been roped in for a pivotal role in the film. He doesn’t play the antagonist but his character feature throughout. Although surprised that he was even approached with the offer, he jumped at the opportunity because he’s a fan of Bala’s work,” a source from the film’s unit told IANS.

Last seen in a minor role in Ram Gopal Varma’s Kannada thriller “Killing Veerappan”, Venkatesh will join the sets from this month end.

“The principal shooting commenced from Wednesday. The makers are aiming for September release so they have to complete the film in the next three months,” the source said.

Also starring Jyotika in a khaki-clad character and G.V. Prakash Kumar in a negative role, the film has music by Ilayaraja.

Bala is producing the film under his home banner B Studios.

Meanwhile, Venkatesh also has plans to cast both Bollywood star Salman Khan and Kollywood sensation Rajnikanth in a film. As reported by Filmibeat, the producer had been quoted as saying, “When Rajini decides to work with someone, everything just falls into place and things go at a rapid pace. On my part, there is no such move. I will announce my next movie at a suitable time.” It is also known that Venkatesh was a co-producer of Salman’s blockbuster hit Bajrangi Bhaijaan. He had also said that he would be interested in working with Salman “again and again”. We can only expect that both stars would be soon cast for a movie together.