Producer Ashok Kumar’s death: Moneylender Anbuchezhiyan seeks anticipatory bail

Anbuchezhiyan seeks anticipatory bail. Anbuchezhiyan seeks anticipatory bail.

Moneylender Anbuchezhiyan on Tuesday moved the Madras High Court seeking anticipatory bail in connection with suicide case of producer Ashok Kumar. The movie financier, who is facing serious allegations of harassment and usury, has been accused of forcing Ashok to kill himself.

“I respectfully submit that I am innocent and I am not guilty of any offence. I submit that I do not have anything to do with the said B Ashok Kumar directly or indirectly. I have been falsely implicated in the case for extraneous reasons to wriggle out of the defacto complainant civil liabilities,” Anbuchezhiyan claimed in his bail plea, according to The News Minute.

Anbuchezhiyan alleged that director-actor Sasikumar has conspired to falsely frame him in the case to avoid replaying the money he owes him.

He has further alleged “it is only Sasikumar who owes him dues and not Ashok Kumar and that the suicide note is suspicious and was planted in the place of occurrence,” said the report.

A relative of Sasikumar, Ashok Kumar hanged himself at his residence in Chennai earlier this month and had balmed Chezhian for his decision to take the extreme step. In the note, Ashok had accused Anbuchezhiyan of harassing him and his family members for the last six months.

Anbuchezhiyan has been booked by the police for abetting the suicide of Ashok. So far, three people, including his close aide Murugan Kumar have been arrested in the case.

Following Ashok’s death, many producers, directors and actors made more allegations against Anbuchezhiyan and his nefarious ways of running his moneylending business. Director Suseenthiran said Chezhian wielded too much power over the Tamil film fraternity, as three-fourths of the people in the industry have been affected by him.

However, another section of the Tamil film industry including Sundar C, Vijay Antony, Mano Bala, Devayani and Panju Subbu threw their weight behind Chezhian calling him a “gentleman.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd