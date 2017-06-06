Priyadarshan to direct Udhayanidhi Stalin in Maheshinte Prathikaaram Tamil remake?

Udhayanidhi Stalin to work with Priyadarshan Udhayanidhi Stalin to work with Priyadarshan

Actor Udhayanidhi Stalin has signed a new film, which will be directed by ace-filmmaker Priyadarshan. The film will be bankrolled by Santhosh of Moonshot Entertainment. The buzz is that it is a remake of Malayalam superhit Maheshinte Prathikaaram.

Maheshinte Prathikaaram had Fahadh Faasil in the lead role and it follows the life of a photographer, who vows to take revenge on those who had humiliated him in public. The film was said to be inspired by a real-life story of one Thampan Purushan, a native of Thuravoor panchayat in Alappuzha. It was also the directorial debut of Dileesh Pothan, an actor who appeared mainly in supporting roles in Malayalam films hitherto.

While Udhayanidhi will reprise the role of Faasil, MS Bhaskar (Deiva Thirumagal, Uttama Villain) will play a pivotal role in the film. Its shooting is expected to start in July.

Udhayanidhi had received a critical acclaim for his performance in last year’s courtroom drama Manithan, which was the remake of National Award winning Bollywood film, Jolly LLB. However, he undid his good work with his previous outing, Saravanan Irukka Bayamaen, a horror-comedy that was poorly rated by the critics and the audience alike. It looks like he has chosen a content-driven film to redeem himself at the box office. And he is also in the safe hands of filmmaker Priyadarshan, who has a track record of remaking Malayalam hit films in other languages with successful results. Previously, Priyadarshan has directed Hindi films like Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Garam Masala, Hulchul among others, which were the remakes of Malayalam movies.

The director is currently working on a script and screenplay to suit the taste of the Tamil audience.

