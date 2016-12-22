Premam girl Sai Pallavi to debut in Tamil alongside Vikram

Sai Pallavi to act with Vikram in her Tamil debut Sai Pallavi to act with Vikram in her Tamil debut

New details have emerged on Chiyaan Vikram’s upcoming movie, which will be directed by Vijay Chander. According to industry sources, the filmmakers have roped in Sai Pallavi to play the female lead in the yet-to-be-titled project.

Sai Pallavi shot to fame with her performance in Malayalam film Premam, in which she played the role of a young and charming teacher called Malare. Later, she was paired opposite Dulquer Salmaan in Kali this year. The Vikram-starrer will mark her debut in Tamil as a lead female actor. The official announcement of her inclusion in the star cast is expected to me made soon, along with the details of the remaining cast and crew.

Meanwhile, the reports suggested that the film that will go on the floors in January will be completed in a single stretch of 45-50 days of shooting. Vikram, who was last seen in a sci-fi thriller, will be seen an action film set in the north Chennai background. He will also sport a new look for the film. The actor delivered one of Kollywood’s biggest box office blockbusters this year, Iru Mugan. The untitled film will be directed by Vijay, who made his directorial debut last year with Vaalu starring Simbu and it will be produced under SFF banner.

Earlier, speculations were rife that Vikram was preparing to reprise Stephen Lang’s role in the Tamil remake of Hollywood film, Don’t Breathe. However, the project was delayed as the Kollywood filmmakers are yet to acquire the rights for the Tamil remake.

Besides Vijay’s film, Vikram has also given a nod to a few exciting new projects, including director Hari’s sequel to his 2003 blockbuster Saamy. The film will retain the main star cast from the original, including Trisha. And the actor has also been tapped for director Gautham Menon’s much-delayed project Dhruva Natchathiram.

