Premam girl Sai Pallavi drops out of Vikram film

Sai Pallavi opts out of Vikram film Sai Pallavi opts out of Vikram film

Kollywood fans who had been waiting for actor Sai Pallavi to make her debut in Tamil cinema will have to wait longer. The Premam fame actor has opted out of Vikram’s film citing date issues. According to reports, she quit the project as the film did not go on the floors as planned.

Earlier, it was expected that the film will start rolling from January and it will be completed in a single stretch of 45-50 days of shooting. The untitled film was to be directed by Vijay Chander, who made his directorial debut last year with Vaalu starring Simbu, produced by SFF banner. It is said to be an urban gangster film set in North Chennai. However, things did not go according to the plan and Vikram started shooting for his upcoming espionage thriller, Dhruva Natchathiram with director Gautham Menon, which is gearing up for an August release.

More from the world of Entertainment:

Sai Pallavi, meanwhile, has given bulk dates to Devi(L) director Vijay’s film, which is the Tamil remake of the Malayalam hit film Charlie, with Madhavan in the lead role. She will reprise the role of actor Parvathy in the film. While she had to drop out of the Vikram film due to date issues, reports suggest she also had remuneration issues with the filmmakers. Vijay Chander is in talks with other top leading ladies in the industry. The buzz is that Tamannaah is the frontrunner for the role.

Sai Pallavi shot to fame after playing a Tamil speaking teacher called Malar in the Malayalam cult film Premam. Later, she was paired opposite Dulquer Salmaan in Kali last year. She was also tapped to play the female lead in director Mani Ratnam’s Kaatru Veliyidai. But, she was later replaced by Bollywood actor Aditi Rao Hydari.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd