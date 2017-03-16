Prabhudheva to play antagonist opposite Tamannaah in this Tamil remake

Tamannaah will share screen space with Prabhudheva again in the Hindi remake of a Tamil film. Tamannaah will share screen space with Prabhudheva again in the Hindi remake of a Tamil film.

It seems like actor Tamannaah Bhatia is the top choice for the directors to star in remakes. The actor, who is awaiting the release of Baahubali: The Conclusion in theatres next month, will reprise the role of Nayathatra in Hindi remake of theTamil film Kolaiyuthir Kaalam.

What’s more? She will reunite with her Devi(L) co-star Prabhudheva for this film. The choreographer-actor will be playing the antagonist in the remake, which will also have actor Bhumika Chawla in an important role.

The film is directed by Chakri Toleti, who also directed the original Tamil-Telugu thriller. This film marks his debut in Bollywood. The shooting of the film is already underway in London with Tamannaah, and PrabhuDheva and Bhumika are to join the shooting soon.

The makers of Kolaiyuthir Kaalam had promised a gripping thriller with the first look poster featuring Nayanthara in a terrified state. The film is said to be an invasion thriller and is apparently based loosely on Hollywood’s recent indie hit, Rush. It also marks the debut of Yuvan Shankar Raja as a producer, who is also composing the tunes for the film. Kolaiyuthir Kaalam is expected to release soon. The Bollywood film, meanwhile, is jointly produced by Vashu Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh.

Tamannaah, on the other hand, has been roped in for Bollywood film titled Chor Nikal Ke Bhaaga. The film will mark her maiden collaboration with Bollywood’s hunk John Abraham, who is playing the lead role. And she has also signed to reprise the role of Kangana Ranaut’s role in the Tamil and Telugu remakes of Queen. The trailer of Tamannaah’s upcoming film Baahubali 2 was released on Thursday to a grand reception.

