Prabhudheva begins shooting for his first ever cop movie

Choreographer-actor-filmmaker Prabhudheva has started shooting for his next untitled film. The production began with a ‘pooja’ at Chennai today.

The film is directed by AC Mugil, a former associate of the Mercury actor in his directorial ventures Pokkiri and Villu. Speaking about the project, AC Mugil had said, “It’s an out-and-out action entertainer and will be set in Chennai. The story is based on a real-life incident and had a huge impact on society. I narrated the script to Prabhu eight months ago, and he started preparing for his role as a cop from then on. He began working on his physique from that moment.”

Prabhudeva who will sport a police uniform for the first time tweeted, “Prabhudheva in khaki. Shooting starts today. Really looking forward to this,”

Touted to be an action entertainer, the film features Nivetha Pethuraj in the female lead role while Suresh Menon and Mahendran would be appearing in important roles. D Imman is composing music for this project and this is the first time, he is collaborating with Prabhudheva. Other details related to the film are still under wraps.

Winning laurels for his colossal performance in Mercury, Prabhudeva has been simultaneously working on many projects. He will also be seen in the Tamil film Charlie Chaplin 2 along with actor Adah Sharma. He also has Yung Mung Sung, Gulebhakavali and Khamoshi in track. His upcoming movie Lakshmi directed by Vijay is gearing up for a release soon and is believed to set a benchmark for dance-based films in Tamil Cinema. Prabhudheva claims Lakshmi to be a film that’ll make audiences laugh, cry and celebrate. On the other hand, Nivetha Pethuraj will be seen next in the sci-fi thriller Tik Tik Tik.

