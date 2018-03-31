Mercury music composer Santhosh Narayanan: I wanted to justify the story of the film with my music

Mercury’s music composer Santhosh Narayanan opens up about the challenges he had to face while creating music for the film Mercury’s music composer Santhosh Narayanan opens up about the challenges he had to face while creating music for the film

Actor-director-choreographer Prabhudheva will soon be seen on the big screen in a silent thriller called Mercury. Since Mercury is a silent movie, music plays an essential role in defining the characters and setting the pace of the film.

Music director Santhosh Narayanan, who has worked on projects like superstar Rajinikanth’s Kaala, Kaashmora and Bairavaa, has said that creating music for the Prabhudheva starrer was a challenge as well as a learning experience.

‘’Music is an essential part of any film, but when it comes to Mercury it actually became a medium of communication. Mercury being a silent film needed a strong background score that could give you chills down the spine”, said the composer.

“Since there are no dialogues in the film I had to be careful about every minute detail like tonality, atmosphere and the story. I wanted to justify the story with my music. It was a great learning experience as Karthik and I used to have detailed conversations about it. A movie like Mercury is a once in a generation opportunity for me. It doesn’t come easily to a music director and I am privileged to have gotten this opportunity”, added Narayanan.

Not only Narayanan, director Karthik Subbaraj has himself said that making Mercury was one of the most difficult jobs he had to do in a long while. In an exclusive interview with Indianexpress.com, Subbaraj had claimed that Mercury is one of the most ambitious movies he has worked on.

“Mercury is one of the most challenging projects I have worked on. From the nuances of the actor’s expressions to the minute technicals of the movie, everything needed to be monitored and looked into. The actors were required to emote purely with their face”, the filmmaker had said in an earlier interview with Indianexpress.com.

Mercury will release on April 13 this year.

